Munro belts New Zealand to T20 series win

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Munro belts New Zealand to T20 series win

Kiwi batsman blasts century containing seven sixes and seven fours to beat Bangladesh

Gulf News
 

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand: Colin Munro produced a masterclass of controlled aggression to smash 101 off 54 balls as New Zealand coasted to a 47-run win in the second Twenty20 against Bangladesh on Friday.

The comprehensive victory at Mount Maunganui gave New Zealand an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, and follows their 3-0 sweep of the 50-over matches.

With Munro in sublime form, hitting seven sixes and as many fours in his whirlwind innings, New Zealand posted a daunting 195-7.

Bangladesh in reply were all out for 148 in the 19th over.

Sabbir Rahman and Soumya Sarkar made a bold attempt to run down the target after Bangladesh slumped to 36-3 in the fifth over.

The pair piled on 68 off 40 deliveries, including 21 off a Colin de Grandhomme over before a spectacular collapse in which seven wickets fell for 44 runs.

With Sabbir and Soumya scoring with ease, and the required run rate after 10 overs at 9.3, New Zealand were forced to bring back Trent Boult, their main strike bowler, earlier than expected for his third over.

Boult immediately removed Soumya for 39 and Sabbir fell to Ish Sodhi for 48 to start a slide that saw Bangladesh all out with 11 balls remaining.

Bangladesh, needing to win to keep the series alive, won the toss and opted to bowl first on a ground where the side batting second has traditionally won.

They made the best possible start with opener Luke Ronchi dismissed first ball, but the game was immediately taken away from them when Munro arrived at the crease.

Kane Williamson (12) and Corey Anderson (four) did not hang around long but Tom Bruce joined Munro to form the backbone of the innings with a 123-run stand for the fifth wicket in just 67 balls.

Bruce, in only his second international, was unbeaten on 59 at the close of the New Zealand innings.

The third and final match in the series is again at Bay Oval on Sunday, to be followed by Tests in Wellington and Christchurch.

 

Fact Box

Complete scoreboard in the second Twenty20 between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

New Zealand

L. Ronchi c Mosaddek Hossain b Mashrafe Mortaza 0

K. Williamson c Tamim Iqbal b Shakib Al Hasan 12

C. Munro c Nurul Hasan b Rubel Hossain 101

C. Anderson b Mosaddek Hossain 4

T. Bruce not out 59

C. de Grandhomme b Rubel Hossain 2

J. Neesham b Rubel Hussain 5

M. Santner run out (Rubel) 4

B. Wheeler not out 0

Extras (lb4, w3, nb1) 8

Total (seven wickets; 20 overs) 195

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Ronchi), 2-42 (Williamson), 3-46 (Anderson), 4-169 (Munro), 5-171 (de Grandhomme), 6-190 (Neesham), 7-194 (Santner)

Did not bat: I. Sodhi, T. Boult

Bowling: Mashrafe 4-0-38-1, Rubel 4-0-37-3, Mustafizur 4-0-30-0 (1w, 1nb), Shakib 4-0-32-1 (2w), Mosaddek 2-0-22-1, Mahmudullah 2-0-32-0

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal run out (Williamson) 13

Imrul Kayes c Bruce b Santner 0

Sabbir Rahman c Boult b Sodhi 48

Shakib Al Hasan c Neesham b Wheeler 1

Soumya Sarkar c Munro b Boult 39

Mahmudullah c de Grandhomme b Sodhi 19

Mosaddek Hossain c Santner b Williamson 1

Nurul Hasan c Boult b Williamson 10

Mashrafe c Boult b Sodhi 1

Rubul Hossain c Bruce b Wheeler 1

Mustafizur Rahman not out 0

Extras (lb5, w10) 15

Total (all out; 18.1) 148

Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Imrul), 2-34 (Tamim), 3-36 (Shakib), 4-104 (Soumya), 5-118 (Sabbir), 6-121 (Mosaddek), 7-144 (Mahmudullah), 8-147 (Mashrafe), 9-147 (Nurul), 10-148 (Rubel)

Bowling: Santner 3-0-14-1 (1w), Boult 3-0-28-1 (1w), Wheeler 2.1-0-16-2 (2w), de Grandhomme 2-0-33-0 (1w), Sodhi 4-0-36-3 (3w), Williamson 4-0-16-2

Toss: Bangladesh

Result: New Zealand won by 47 runs

Series: New Zealand lead 2-0

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Shaun Haig (NZL)

Third umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

More from More cricket

tags from this story

Trent Boult
follow this tag on MGNTrent Boult
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketMore cricket

tags

Trent Boult
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In More cricket

Anderson powers New Zealand to T20 sweep

Sport Gallery

Pics: Al Mazroui wins Mohammad Endurance Cup

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer