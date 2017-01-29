Mobile
Maqsood’s blast sets up big win for UBL

Bankmen meet Eleven Lions in President’s Cup final

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: United Bank Limited and Eleven Lions scored victories in contrasting styles to book final berths in the UAE Xchange Abu Dhabi Cricket Council President’s Cup.

Syed Maqsood blasted 109 off 50 balls for the bankers to set up a 115-run win over White Hunters while the Lions clinched a last-ball win over Hexa Oil in the semi-finals.

Maqsood’s knock was highlighted by 10 sixes and eight fours, as 92 of his runs came off boundaries. The stocky opener’s contribution was the highlight of the UBL inning after they elected to bat first.

White Hunters were never in the hunt after losing the first wicket at 31 in the third over to UAE international Mohammad Naveed.

Mujahid Amin and Amjad Ali then took seven wickets between them as White Hunters were bowled out for 97.

Nalin Thenuwara (28 not out) hit the winning run off the last ball for the Lions to snatch a seven-wicket win to setup a final showdown with UBL. He also bowled a tidy spell to return with two for 18 from fours overs.

Brief Scores: United Bank Limited bt White Hunters by 115 runs. United Bank Limited 202 for 5 in 20 overs (Syed Maqsood 109, Ashok Kumar 4-29) White Hunters 97 all out in 17.5 overs (Saqib Asim 40 not out, Mujahid Amin 4-9, Amjad Ali 3-19).

Eleven Lions bt Hexa Oil by 7 wkts. Hexa Oil 158 for 7 in 20 overs (Midhun Sudhakar 63, Darshana Mahesh 35, Nalin Thenuwara 2-18) Eleven Lions 159 for 3 in 20 overs (Pragash Ram 51).

United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 1, 2017


German's Marcel Kittel, from Quick-Step Floors Team from Belgium, holds the winner's trophy after winning the Nakheel stage 1 during the Dubai Tour 2017. AFP

