Inquiry into Big Bash TV’s live tactical talk

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Inquiry into Big Bash TV’s live tactical talk

Skipper was told by TV commentator stats showed batsman was susceptible to bowler live on air — and captain then brought him on to bowl

Gulf News
 

Sydney: Cricket Australia was investigating on Friday on-air comments by a television commentator after he appeared to pass on tactical advice to a player during a Twenty20 Big Bash League match.

Network Ten commentator Mark Howard told Adelaide Strikers captain Brad Hodge during Wednesday’s game that bowler Ben Laughlin had previously been successful against Sydney Thunder batsman Shane Watson.

“Our master statistician Lawrie Colliver tells us Laughlin has got Watson twice in the last eight balls he’s bowled him in this competition,” Howard told Hodge, who was wearing an on-field microphone.

“I’ll leave that with you skipper,” Howard said during the live broadcast, to which Hodge replied: “I’ll bring him on next over then ... Let’s get him into the game. Next over bud.”

Laughlin was then brought into the attack for the next over.

“Very naughty. Very, very naughty, Howie,” said ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who was in the commentators’ box with Howard.

Cricket Australia said they were “disappointed with the comments ... and expressed this concern immediately to Channel 10 when it occurred”.

“Cricket Australia’s integrity unit is looking into the matter further to ensure the comments made during the broadcast did not jeopardise the integrity of ... (the) match,” it added in a statement released Thursday.

Network Ten apologised to Cricket Australia and said the comments “were in no way intended to advise Adelaide Strikers captain Brad Hodge on game tactics or influence the outcome of the game”.

“Network Ten ensures that all commentators are educated on Cricket Australia’s integrity codes and policies.”

The use of on-field microphones by players in Twenty20 matches sparked controversy last year after star Australian batsman Steve Smith lost his wicket while commentating during a Twenty20 game against India.

More from More cricket

tags from this story

Kevin Pietersen
follow this tag on MGNKevin Pietersen
Shane Watson
follow this tag on MGNShane Watson
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketMore cricket

tags

Kevin Pietersen
follow this tag on MGN
Shane Watson
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More cricket

Lessons UAE must learn from Desert T20 tourney

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: January 22, 2017


Australian rider and race leader Richie Porte of team BMC Racing holds the trophy as he celebrates winning the Tour Down Under in Adelaide, Australia. Reuters

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE