DHL, Eleven Lions storm into quarter-finals

Abu Dhabi: DHL and Eleven Lions clinched thrilling victories to confirm their last eight berth in the UAE Exchange Abu Dhabi Cricket Council President’s Cup Twenty20 tournament.

The courier service lads outclassed Thrifty Car Rental by three wickets with a delivery to spare and Eleven Lions got the better of Royal Gymkhana by five wickets with five balls remaining.

Nalaka Thenuwara and Upul Shantha took six wickets between them from a combined eight overs to restrict Thrifty to 166 for nine.

Mohammed Rizwan hit a breezy 69 and shared a 92-run partnership for the second wicket with Suneth Sampath, the captain and opener, who chipped in with 32 from 32 balls and set up the chase for DHL.

Darshana Peiris arrived at the crease at No.7 to produce a little cameo to steer Eleven Lions to the quarter finals.

He smashed 42 not out from 17 balls interspersed with three fours and two sixes to guide his team to 152 for five in 19.1 overs in reply to Royal Gymkhana’s 151 for seven.

Brief Scores: DHL beat Thrifty Car Rental by three wickets. Thrifty Car Rental 166 for 9 in 20 overs (Mohammad Ashraf 71, Nalaka Thenuwara 3-18, Upul Shantha 3-23) DHL 167 for 7 in 19.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 69, Mohammad Siraj 3-32).

Eleven Lions beat Royal Gymkhana by five wickets. Royal Gymkhana 151 for 7 in 20 overs (Jamil Aslam 83, Nalin Thenuwara 3-21, Suranga Perera 2-15) Eleven Lions 152 for 5 in 19.1 overs (Darshana Peiris 42 not out, Pragash Ram 42).

Al Arooj bt Nissan Al Masaood by five wickets. Nissan Al Masaood 114 for 8 in 20 overs (Sajith Kumara 39, Babar Ghazanfar 2-18) Al Arooj 116 for 5 in 16.4 overs (Sultan Ahmad 34 not out).

LLH Hospital bt Abu Dhabi Cricket Lads by 83 runs. LLH Hospital 207 for 6 in 20 overs (Akhil Das 66) Abu Dhabi Cricket Lads 124 all out in 16.2 overs (Abu Bakr Alam 54).

White Hunters bt Ferco by 7 wkts. Ferco 142 for 6 in 20 overs (Bhakt Zada 36) White Hunters 146 for 3 in 16.1 overs (Saqib Asim 76).

United Bank Limited bt William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana by 37 runs. United Bank Limited 161 all out in 20 overs (Babar Hussain 35) William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 124 all out in 18.3 overs (Mohammad Boota 3-15, Aqeel Anwar 3-17).

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank by Asten by five wickets. Asten 127 for 9 in 20 overs (Shadab Ahmad 3-34) Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank 129 for 5 in 17.2 overs.

Hexa Oil bt Health Authority Abu Dhabi by six wickets. Health Authority Abu Dhabi 149 all out in 20 overs (Atif Mahmoud 39, Sohail Rana 4-38).Hexa Oil 151 for 4 in 16.1 overs (Atiq ur Rahman 54 not out).