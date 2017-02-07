Mobile
Bright Riders retain UAE Xchange U-12 title

Defending champions earn winning runs in under 10 overs as Cambridge collapse for 51 runs

Image Credit: Courtesy: Organiser
Bright Riders with Sudhir Shetty, president, UAE Exchange, ex-Ranji player Manohar Pandit, Shahnawaz Hakim, operations manager ADCC, Qazi Ayub, tournament director.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Bright Riders retained the UAE Xchange U12 Abu Dhabi School League title after a clinical demolition of The Cambridge High School in the final at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Council’s Nursery Oval-2.

Cambridge, electing to bat first, were shot out for 51 and Bright Riders knocked off the winning runs in under 10 overs after a bit of a wobble when four wickets fell for eight runs after the run-out of opener Krish Puwar (8).

Nimalan Babu, the captain and opener, hit a breezy 22 before becoming the first of the three wickets to fall to Prithvi Madhu. But his knock that contained a couple of boundaries, had set the platform for Bright Riders.

Krish had earlier returned with excellent figures of 4-1-5-5. Deivangh Grover took two for 15 from four overs after the opening bowlers Sriram Sajeev and Vinesh Uniyal grabbed a wicket each from a combined seven overs.

The run out of Vishnu Menon (3), the Cambridge opener and leading scorer in the competition, was the turning point of the game.

He paid the ultimate price for leaving the crease at the bowler’s end on many occasions and fell to a direct hit from a close-in fielder. His wicket had the panic button pressed at the Cambridge camp.

Yash Punja (0) fell to the second ball he faced before Baldev Neraj (4) and Maharshi Roy (10) took the score to 21.

Krish had Baldev trapped in front and Deivangh provided a double blow as the Cambridge innings fell apart. Krish then did the mopping up by taking four more wickets to complete his five-wicket haul.

The ADSL conducted by the Abu Dhabi Cricket Council, sponsored by the UAE Exchange Centre, is a competition staged under the aegis of the Emirates Cricket Board.

Bright Riders team: Nimalan Babu (Captain), Sriram Sajeev, Krish Puwar, Prajwal Takkalakote, Annamalai Shyam, Mohsin Sheikh, Vinesh Uniyal, Deivangh Grover, Saiteja Samala, Sriram Rajesh, Sarang Warrier, Mudit Pandey. Martin Mylabathula — coach and master in charge.

Brief Scores: Bright Riders School beat Cambridge High School by six wickets. Cambridge High School 51 all out in 17.4 overs (Maharshi Roy 10, Aryan Malhothra 10, Krish Puwar 5-5, Deivangh Grover 2-15) Bright Riders School 52 for 4 in 9.5 overs (Nimalan Babu 22, Prithvi Madhu 3-8) Man of the match — Chris Puwar of Bright Riders.

Abu Dhabi
