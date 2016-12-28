Bangladesh keeper Mushfiqur out of ODI series

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bangladesh keeper Mushfiqur out of ODI series

Coach says hamstring injury has a two-week recovery period

Gulf News
 

Wellington: A hamstring injury will keep Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim out of the remaining two one-day internationals against New Zealand and possibly the first Test, coach Chandika Hathurusingha said on Wednesday.

“We are looking at two weeks, anything before is a bonus,” he said on the eve of the second ODI in Nelson.

The 29-year-old Mushfiqur was one of Bangladesh’s better performers in the first ODI in Christchurch on Monday until he suffered the injury when on 42 and was forced to retire hurt.

New Zealand won the match by 77 runs.

“He’s been one of the form batters as well as the wicketkeeper for a long time, across all three formats, so it’s a blow but that’s part and parcel of the game,” Hathurusingha said.

There are two ODIs and three Twenty20 matches to be played before the first Test starts in Wellington on January 12.

Nurul Hasan will take the gloves for his ODI debut on Thursday at Saxton Field in Nelson where Bangladesh hold the record for the highest score at the ground with 322-4 against Scotland during the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

Hathurusingha said it is a statistic that gives his side hope.

“History says we have played well here. It’s a good thing and it’s not a long way back, with most of the players involved in that game, so it’s a good memory for them,” he said.

“That kind of thing helps. Even in the last game, getting 270, although we lost a couple of early wickets, has given us confidence going in to the next game.”

More from More cricket

tags from this story

Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketMore cricket

tags

Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN
united kingdom

Also In More cricket

Williamson, Broom sweep series for Kiwis

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan