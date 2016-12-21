Bangladesh call up wonderboy Miraz for first ODI

Dhaka: Having burst onto the scene with a captivating show in the Test series against England, teenage off-spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz has forced his way into the Bangladesh squad for the first One Day International (ODI) of their New Zealand tour.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday also named pacer Subashis Roy and leg spinner all-rounder Tanveer Haider as the new faces among Bangladesh’s ranks, reports bdnews24.com.

Selectors recalled maverick left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman after he missed out the Tigers’ last two outings through injury.

Paceman Rubel Hossain was also included in the 15-strong line-up.

Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI series against the hosts beginning on December 26, marking their first overseas series in about two years.

The team will also play a warm-up game on Thursday.