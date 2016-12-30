Bangladesh bowler reprimanded for swearing

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bangladesh bowler reprimanded for swearing

Tanveer, making his ODI debut, confessed to using bad language towards New Zealand batsman Broom

Gulf News
 

Nelson: Bangladesh bowler Tanveer Haider has been officially reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for swearing at New Zealand batsman Neil Broom during the second one day cricket international in Nelson on Thursday.

The incident happened on the last ball of the 19th over when Tanveer, after being hit for a four, used obscene language which was heard by the umpires.

Tanveer, who was making his ODI debut, admitted swearing and there was no need for a formal hearing, the ICC said in a statement.

Broom was on 15 at the time and went on to score 109 not out to anchor New Zealand’s innings of 251.

New Zealand won the match by 67 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

More from More cricket

tags from this story

Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketMore cricket

tags

Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruins

Also In More cricket

Broom’s stay extended in New Zealand squad

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men