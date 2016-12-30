Bangladesh bowler reprimanded for swearing

Nelson: Bangladesh bowler Tanveer Haider has been officially reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for swearing at New Zealand batsman Neil Broom during the second one day cricket international in Nelson on Thursday.

The incident happened on the last ball of the 19th over when Tanveer, after being hit for a four, used obscene language which was heard by the umpires.

Tanveer, who was making his ODI debut, admitted swearing and there was no need for a formal hearing, the ICC said in a statement.

Broom was on 15 at the time and went on to score 109 not out to anchor New Zealand’s innings of 251.

New Zealand won the match by 67 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.