Al Jaber Blazers bag Sprite Cricket Stars Series

Al Jaber Blazers celebrate after winning the Camp Tournament in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi: Al Jaber Blazers defeated Eppco by 22 runs to win the Camp Tournament of Sprite Cricket Stars, the UAE’s ‘grassroots’ cricket tournament, at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The winners were richer by Dh15,000 while the runners-up received Dh5,000. Al Jaber’s star player Irfan was named Man of the Match and walked away with Dh1,000.

“Playing together as one team has made us stronger. We won the Sprite Cricket Stars championship back in 2011, and we’re very proud to win it again after five years of hard work and commitment. The prize money will help us train further and buy professional equipment to grow as a team among talented cricketers across the UAE,” said Al Jaber Blazers captain Shah Khalid.

Two new tiers were also introduced to this year’s series, opening the competition up to a wider audience of cricket lovers. Skybridge Freight Solutions and RAK Bullets won the finals to win the Open Entry Tournament and Corporate Tournament respectively.

The winning teams received a Dh15,000 prize, with the runners-up earning Dh5,000.

Sprite Cricket Stars is the UAE’s official grassroots cricket tournament, endorsed by the Emirates Cricket Board. For the past five years, the programme has enabled passionate players to participate in cricket competitions by providing them with coaches, equipment and facilities.

Former Pakistan pacer and ambassador for the tournament Shoaib Akhtar said: “We have managed to get heroes from labour camps. We have managed to create heroes in the corporates. Every walk of life has participated in the campaign. We have reached all the corners of GCC and tried to provide opportunity for everyone. We are humbled by the response.”

Brief Scores: Open Tournament: Peshawar Zalmi Fashions: 80/8 (8 Overs) RAK Bullets: 83/3 (6.5 Overs) RAK Bullets won by 7 wickets; Corporate Tournament: Shagarah Panthers: 66/6 (8 Overs) Skybridge Freight Solutions: 67/3 (4.4 Overs) Skybridge Freight Solutions won by 7 wickets; Camp Tournament: Al Jaber Blazers: 79/9 (8 Overs) EPPCO: 57/6 (8 Overs) Al Jaber Blazers won by 22 runs.