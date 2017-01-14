Afghanistan to use Desert T20 to rise up in rank

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Afghanistan to use Desert T20 to rise up in rank

Coach Rajput shapes team made up of players with willingness to improve

  • Afghanistan is ranked ninth among Twenty20 international teams above even Test playing nations like BangladeshImage Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archive
  • Lalchand RajputImage Credit: K.R.Nayar/Gulf News Archive
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Afghanistan, the top ranked team and the top favourites to win the eight-nation inaugural Desert T20 tournament being organised by Emirates Cricket Board, will aim to improve their ranking among T20 internationals teams through this tournament that commenced yesterday (Saturday) at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Speaking to Gulf News, former Indian Test star Lalchand Rajput, the coach of the Afghanistan team, said: “We want to do well in this tournament. It is a great exposure for the team and we hope to improve our ranking further through this tournament. The more such tournaments we play, the more we will improve.”

Afghanistan is ranked ninth among Twenty20 international teams above even Test playing nations like Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. “Our players are well versed in T20 cricket as most of our players have played lots of T20 matches. In fact, most of them are T20 specialists but as everyone knows T20 is such a format that everything depends on how well the team plays on that day and hopefully we should play well in all matches.”

Afghanistan is in pool A alongside hosts the UAE, Ireland, and Namibia.

When asked who among the opponents would be tough to beat, Rajput said: “It is a strong pool and all the teams in this tournament are competitive. We will take one game at a time to progress.”

To a query how different has this team been from the other teams he had coached, Rajput said: “It’s a challenge coaching the Afghanistan team. The biggest advantage I have is their willingness to improve. They are all extremely hard working and they want to win the matches. I believe that a team with players who have a mindset to do well will keep winning.”

Afghanistan had recently recorded a clean sweep over UAE in a series held here last month. “The fact that we did well here recently is a big impetus. The players are familiar with the conditions too and hence will go into this tournament with confidence.”

Afghanistan is being led by Asghar Stanikzai. “Asghar is a very responsible captain. He has been able to get the best out of the team. We have a good bunch of players with newly inducted Rashid Khan and many experienced players like Mohammad Shahzad and Najibullah Zadran who will be the players to watch out for to do well,” said Rajput.

All the eight teams geared up for the event training at the ICC Academy (Dubai Sports City) and The Sevens Stadium’s Maurice Flanagan Cricket Ground in Dubai. These teams also competed against local sides of Bukhatir XI, UBL XI and a UAE Development XI in a series of warm-up games since the teams arrived here.

Host UAE will play their first match on Sunday at 7pm against Namibia.

 

Today (Sunday matches) at Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium.

2pm: Netherland vs Oman

7pm: UAE vs Namibia

More from More cricket

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketMore cricket

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity