Afghanistan lift Desert T20 and aim Test status

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Afghanistan lift Desert T20 and aim Test status

Coach Rajput hails team’s impressive victories over all associate nations

Image Credit: ECB
Afghanistan team pose with officials after winning the Desert T20 tournament at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.
Gulf News
 

Dubai. Afghanistan stamped their authority as the strongest among all the associate countries by emerging as the champions of the Desert T20 eight nation tournament at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday night and also announced that they are on course to becoming a Test playing nation soon.

Speaking to Gulf News, Afghanistan team coach and former Indian Test player Lalchand Rajput, said: “Our aim is now to be a Test playing nation. If we can continue progressing this way and keep performing well we will be able to achieve it.”

In the final, Afghanistan trounced Ireland by ten wickets. Not only Afghanistan bowled out Ireland for a paltry 71 runs in 13.2 overs through a deadly four-wicket spell from Mohammad Nabi, but also won the match in just 7.5 overs.

Afghanistan opener Mohammad Shahzad cracked a breezy unbeaten 52 in 40 balls with nine boundaries and a six with Nawroz Mangal remaining unbeaten on 17.

For Mangal, the first captain of Afghanistan team, it was his last innings as he announced his retirement from international cricket.

He was carried off the field by his jubilant teammates as a crowd of over 15,000 that kept chanting ‘Afghanistan Zindabad’ called out Mangal’s name in unison.

Afghanistan reached the final beating Oman by eight wickets in the semi-final. Opener Shahzad cracked a quick 80 runs in 60 balls with three sixes and eight boundaries after Afghanistan restricted Oman to 149 for eight. In the second semi-final, Ireland defeated Scotland by 98 runs.

Rajput who shaped the team through intense training sessions, said: “Our hard work is now paying off, the boys are playing positive cricket and believing in themselves they can do it consistently.”

Afghanistan will now soon fly to Zimbabwe. “We will now be going to Zimbabwe. Playing against Test playing nations will help us. We will also be playing against West Indies in five One Day Internationals and in three Twenty20 events.”

Next month Afghanistan will take on Ireland. “We will be playing Ireland in five ODIs and three Twenty20 matches. This series is being played in India,” said Rajput, who wants the bench strength of the team to be also strong.

“Our A team will be playing eight to 12 matches against Zimbabwe. This will throw up a bunch of good players and it is important to have strong bench strength,” added Rajput.

Talking about the huge turnout of over 15,000 that cheered for Afghanistan, Rajput said: “It was tremendous to find the stadium filled with Afghanistan supporters. It shows how big a cricket crazy nation they are as even in Dubai they turned up in large numbers to cheer for their team. It was a special feeling for everyone to win the trophy amid loud cheers.”

Brief scores:

Final: Afghanistan bt Ireland by 10 wkts. Afghanistan 71 in 13.2 overs (Mohammad Nabi 4 for 10, Amir Hamza 2 for 15, Fareed Ahmad 2 for 20, Karim Janat 2 for 14) Afghanistan 75 for no loss in 7.5 overs (Mohammad Shahzad 52n.o)

Player of the series and match: Mohammad Nabi.

More from More cricket

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
Mohammad Nabi
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Nabi
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
West Indies
follow this tag on MGNWest Indies

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketMore cricket

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Nabi
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More cricket

Emotional farewell for Mangal from cricket

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: January 22, 2017


Australian rider and race leader Richie Porte of team BMC Racing holds the trophy as he celebrates winning the Tour Down Under in Adelaide, Australia. Reuters

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?