Afghanistan just too tough for Namibia

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Afghanistan just too tough for Namibia

Rath’s all-round show helps Hong Kong crush Netherlands

Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News
Mohammed Nabi of Afghanistan celebrates with his teammates after removing Zane Green of Namibia during the Desert T20 Tournament at Dubai Cricket Stadium.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Namibia found the formidable Afghanistan too strong to handle and crashed to a 64-run defeat in the Desert T20 tournament at the Dubai International stadium on Thursday.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat. Openers Mohammad Shahzad and Nawroz Mangal provided a great start putting on 56 runs in 8.1 overs. Mangal was the first to go, bowled by Bernard Scholtz for 30.

In the 11th over, with the score reading 77, Scholtz also dismissed Shahzad for 31. Though Najibullah Zadran became Scholtz’s third victim after he got bowled for three, skipper Asghar Stanikzai and Samiullah Shenwari put on 55 runs for the fourth wicket and ensured a respectable total of 167 for six in 20 overs.

Chasing the total, Namibia got off to a poor start. Opener Louis van der Westhuizen fell for a duck while his partner Stephan Baard got run out for two.

Craig Williams became the second batsman to fall for a duck when he lofted Naveen Ul Haq to Amir Hamza at long on. Meanwhile, Mohammad Nabi removed Zane Green for one. When Jean Kotze too fell for 16 runs, Namibia were tottering at 27 for five.

Samiullah Shenwari pushed Namibia into greater trouble by clean bowling skipper Sarel Burger for 11. Gerrie Snyman and Jan Frylinck put on 59 runs for the seventh wicket before Frylinck got trapped leg before by Rashid Khan for 28. Soon Snyman too followed for 26 and Namibia were bowled out for 103 in 19.2 overs.

In the second match on Wednesday night, Hong Kong too scored an easy 92 runs win over Netherlands. The hero of the match was Anshuman Rath who sparkled with the bat and ball. After hitting 44 runs in Hong Kong’s impressive total of 183 for 4 in 20 overs, he bagged three wickets for just six runs to bundle out Netherlands for 92 runs in 15.3 overs.

Hong Kong posted a whopping 183 for four, riding on opener Nizakat Khan’s 59 runs and lower order batsman Waqas Khan’s unbeaten 33. For Netherlands, except for Ben Cooper who hit 22 runs, none of the other batsmen got runs.

 

Brief scores:

Afghanistan bt Namibia by 64 runs Afghanistan 167 for 6 in 20 overs (Mohammad Shahzad 31, Nawroz Mangal 30, Asghar Stanikzai 31, Samiullah Shenwari 35, Bernard Scholtz 3 for 17, Christopher Coombe 2 for 37) Namibia 103 in 19.2 overs (Gerrie Snyman 26, Jan Frylinck 28, Rashid Khan 3 for 4, Amir Hamza 2 for 24)

Hong Kong bt Netherlands by 91 runs. Hong Kong 183 for 4 in 20 overs (Nizakat Khan 59, Anshuman Rath 44, Waqas Khan 33) Netherlands 92 in 15.3 overs (Ben Cooper 22, Anshuman Rath 3 for 6, Nadeem Ahmad 2 for 26, Ehsan Khan 2 for 17)

More from More cricket

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
Mohammad Nabi
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Nabi
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketMore cricket

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Nabi
follow this tag on MGN
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More cricket

Inquiry into Big Bash TV’s live tactical talk

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access