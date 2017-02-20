Mobile
UAE youngster Suri gets picked for IPL

Twenty-one-year-old batsman says it is a dream come true

Gulf News
 

Dubai: UAE young cricketer and opener Chirag Suri created history by becoming the first player to be selected for the Indian Premier League.

Suri, who turned 22 two days ago, was bought by Gujarat Lions for Rs1 million ($14,000). He joined Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, leg-spinner Rashid Khan to become the first Associate players after the Netherlands’ Ryan ten Doeschate to get an IPL bid.

Speaking to Gulf News, Suri said: “I was glued to the television since the auction started. Frankly my mother, father and myself were very nervous. When I got selected we were all in tears. I am really happy. It’s a dream come true.”

Suri has been knocking on the doors of the IPL since he scored a 70 off 40 balls against Rajasthan Royals and two knocks of 40 against Mumbai Indians during the warm-up games before the 2014 IPL matches held in UAE.

“Three years ago in an interview to Gulf News soon after I won the best batsman of an inter-collegiate tournament, I had said that my aim is to play in the IPL. I had stuck this newspaper clipping inside my wardrobe and every day morning used to look at it. Today my dream has come true,” said Suri.

“It will be a great experience to be with players like Brendon McCullum, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Smith, Ravindra Jadeja and James Faulkner. I am sure I will return a better player from the IPL as I will get to learn a lot from it. It will be surely a learning experience,” said Suri, who just completed his course on Bachelor of Business Management from Heriot Watt University.

