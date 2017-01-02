Thakur’s innings: fast, furious and short-lived

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Thakur’s innings: fast, furious and short-lived

BCCI president’s legacy is the cricketing infra-structure in Himachal

Image Credit: PTI
Ousted BCCI President Anurag Thakur
Gulf News
 

Shimla: Dethroned BCCI President Anurag Thakur’s innings in Indian cricket was just like a T20 match — fast, furious but short-lived.

Before he could score well, the match was over and Thakur, one of the BJP’s most flamboyant MPs and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) president, was forced to retire hurt.

After being removed from the post of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President by the Supreme Court on Monday, Thakur said it was not his personal battle with the court and his commitment to cricket would remain the same.

The apex court removed both Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke for their failure to implement the Justice R.M. Lodha committee recommendations on bringing about structural changes in the running of the national cricket board.

Thakur is on the sports pages these days. Earlier, he was in the news for political reasons too.

In his home pitch in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling Congress has tried to put stumbling blocks in his political marathon. They fired corruption charges at him and his family, including his father Prem Kumar Dhumal, two-time former Chief Minister, in the past four years of its helm led by Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Since his maiden victory in a parliamentary by-election in May 2008, Thakur, who was re-elected as HPCA president last year for the fourth time in succession since 2000, has been targeted by the Congress for being high-profile and jet-setting, and for rubbing shoulders with high and mighty, says a political observer.

“Unlike his father, Thakur doesn’t command much influence in his home constituency Hamirpur. In fact, it was Dhumal who devoted his maximum time and energy in the constituency to ensure repeat of his son, third time in a row, in the last (2014) general elections,” a senior state BJP leader told IANS.

But Thakur’s dedication to the cricket world took him on creating modern infra-structure in the small hill state.

He has to his credit developing five stadia, including the world-class showpiece stadium in Dharamsala, and one cricket academy in the state capital.

The Rs100-crore ($16 million) stadium in Dharamsala first figured on the international cricket map in 2005 when it hosted a warm-up tie between the touring Pakistan team and the Board President’s XI.

After the Congress formed the government in the state in December 2012, the vigilance and anti-corruption bureau had filed a case of cheating and misappropriation case against the HPCA.

The government also alleged wrongdoing in the allotment of land to the HPCA for constructing a residential complex for players near the Dharamsala stadium, some 250km from the state capital.

The state later got the sanction to initiate proceedings against Dhumal for allotting the land during his regime to the HPCA, led by his son Thakur.

The vigilance department also booked Thakur and his youngest brother Arun Dhumal for allegedly grabbing land near Dharamsala by forging revenue records.

Some of the cases are still pending in various courts.

To bring the HPCA under its ambit, the state assembly in April 2015 passed a bill by voice vote that brought 42 sports bodies, including the HPCA, under the state government’s control.

Speaking in the house, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had said the land was allotted to the HPCA by the previous BJP government for constructing stadiums not even at throwaway price but at a lease of just Rs1 a year.

Thakur’s association has developed the Luhnu ground, which is ringed by backwaters of the Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur, besides developing the Amtar, Gumma and Una grounds.

Thakur’s cricketing journey began at the age of 14 as a player. He led the Punjab U-16 team that won the All India Vijay Merchant Trophy. Later, he captained the Punjab U-19 and North Zone U-19 team that won the All India Championship.

At the age of 25, Thakur was elected the HPCA president, the youngest to head a state cricket association affiliated with the BCCI.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
india cricket team

Also In India

Dhoni quits as India limited overs skipper

Sport Gallery

In Pictures: Day 1 of Dakar Rally 2017

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler