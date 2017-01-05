Mobile
Showing the successful formula for small town boys

Players from places without proper infrastructure now have the belief they can make it big in Indian cricket

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s phenomenal rise to the top of cricket’s elite has not only paved the way for small town players in to the Indian team, it has also given them the belief that, yes, we can repeat the feat.

Hailing from Ranchi — a town which boasts of rich hockey heritage and without proper cricket infrastructure — Dhoni’s struggles with the game on and off is well documented in the biopic M.S. Dhoni, The Untold Story, where he had to travel to long distances to play the game he loved the most. However, these struggles have given him the strength to reach the summit of Indian cricket.

A game dominated by the players from cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, it has completely transformed today with the team made up of players mostly coming from small towns. Mohammad Shami, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, to name a few, have now become an integral part of the Team Blue’s impressive journey across all formats.

The credit for this should go to Dhoni for he has shown them the way to success and has given them the hope that if you have the fire in the belly, then no hurdle can stop one from realising your dream. The Indian cricket board’s talent hunt programmes in smaller towns also enabled these players to catch the eye of the national selectors and Dhoni himself being the biggest beneficiary of this project.

It doesn’t end there, Dhoni has backed these players to the hilt and has converted them into stars with his invaluable inputs. No better person than Dhoni knows their psyche, which helps in making them believe they are the chosen ones for that particular job.

If it was the Rohtak-born Jogindar Sharma, who bowled a superb last over to give India the win against Pakistan in the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup final, Raina from Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh has been the backbone of the Indian team in the shorter formats.

The rise of players has also enabled the game to be popularised in these hitherto unchartered territories. Ranchi, Dharamsala and Rajkot have stadiums of international standards — and as many as six new venues are being added to the Indian team’s itinerary in the recent past.

The Indian Premier League has also provided the stage for aspiring players to showcase their talents, which coincided with the Captain Cool’s golden era in Indian cricket history.

