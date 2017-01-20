Mobile
SC defers verdict on Jallikattu

More than 10,000 protesters were holding demonstrations at Chennai’s Marina Beach

Image Credit: PTI
75,000 people gather for a mass protest to support Jallikattu in Coimbatore on Friday.
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: In view of the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Friday agreed not to pass a ruling on whether to lift a ban on traditional bull taming sport ‘Jallikattu’, as requested by the central government, for next seven days.

With more than 10,000 protesters holding demonstrations at Chennai’s Marina Beach in support of Jallikattu, the Supreme Court judges were told by the lawyers representing the central government that the verdict, due on Friday, could create a law and order problem.

They also informed the apex court that the central government was working with the Tamil Nadu state government to find a solution to the issue.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told Justice Dipak Misra that it would be appropriate if the judgement was delivered after at least a week.

“The Centre and the state are in talks to find a way out in the matter and our request is that the court should not deliver the judgement for at least a week,” Rohatgi told the court bench.

For lakhs of people in Tamil Nadu, Jallikattu is an integral part of their culture, held during the harvest festival of Pongal. Animal activists, however, feel the bulls are tortured and abused by the sport.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) O Pannerselvam on Friday said that Jallikattu will return to the state in a couple of days through an ordinance or executive order that he has sent for the President’s approval. He urged people to end their protest.

Once the executive order is approved by President Pranab Mukherjee, it will be passed by the Governor of Tamil Nadu. The order includes provisions to prevent cruelty to bulls, who are wrestled by young men in an open field.

But the protesters said they would not leave Marina Beach till a formal order removing the ban on Jallikattu was issued.

Paneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening and discussed the issue. PM Modi told him that the centre would be unable to bring an ordinance as the matter was in court.

Paneerselvam then consulted lawyers in Delhi on the option of the state government passing an ordinance to bypass the Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu.

Interesting, top actors from the Tamil Nadu film industry such as Rajnikanth and Dhanush joined protests in favour of Jallikattu on Friday. Music composer and singer AR Rahman is fasting for a day in support of the sport.

Protesters are also now demanding a ban on animal rights organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), which had lobbied to ensure ban on Jallikattu.

Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu in 2014 on a petition by PETA activists. The court later rejected a Tamil Nadu petition seeking a review of its decision and last year also stayed a notification by the centre allowing Jallikattu. It has finished hearing that case and will give verdict soon.

