Now, Kaif runs into twitter controversy

Mohammad Kaif

New Delhi: Mohammad Kaif has become the latest cricketer to be at the centre of a controversy after posting pictures of himself performing ‘surya namaskar’ on social media.

“Surya Namaskar is a complete workout fr the physical system, a comprehensive exercise form without any need fr equipment.#KaifKeFitnessFunde,” Kaif posted on Twitter alongside four pictures which depict him performing the ancient Indian exercise.

However, his gesture did not go down well with a section of people who accused him of insulting his religion through his actions.

Although a lot of Twitter users defended Kaif, the uproar prompted the former India batsman to defend his actions.

“In all 4pics, I had Allah in my heart. Cant understand what doing any exercise, Surya Namaskar or Gym has to do with religion. It benefits ALL,” Kaif posted later.

Kaif, who had played first-class cricket for Chattisgarh this season, had earlier in the week stood behind speedster Mohammad Shami who was attacked by trolls who found the evening gown of his wife as “inappropriate.”

The Indian pacer on Sunday posted another similar photo wishing his fans a happy New Year.

“Na Sathi Hai, Na Hamara Hai Koi, Na Kisi Ke Hum Na Hamara Hai Koi, Par Apko Dekh Kar, Keh Sakte Hain Ek Pyarasa Humsafar Hai Koi Happy New Year (Neither I have any companion, nor anyone is mine nor I belong to anyone. But seeing you, I can say there is one beautiful companion with me. Happy New Year),” Shami’s tweet read.

Shami was attacked by a section of social media users over a photo featuring him with his wife Hasin Jahan and his daughter. He was then trolled, with some even abusing him for his wife’s sleeveless outfit.

Shami was reminded of his religion, with some even asking why Hasin Jahan was not wearing a hijab.