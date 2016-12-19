Mobile
Nair triple ton puts India in command against England

Hero admits: Jaddu kept egging me on to not throw it away and get to 300 easily

Image Credit: PTI
Indian batsman Karun Nair plays a shot during the fourth day of the fifth cricket test match against England at MAC Stadium, in Chennai yesterday.
Gulf News
 

Chennai: Karun Nair’s scintillating triple century on Monday put India in command of the final Test as England faced the uphill task of surviving on a fifth day wicket in Chennai.

Right-handed Nair, who finished on 303 not out, reached the landmark with a boundary before India declared their first innings on 759-7, their highest ever Test score.

India amassed a lead of 282 runs while England ended the day on 12 without loss, with skipper Alastair Cook (three) and Keaton Jennings (nine) at the crease.

“We are 3-0 up (in the five-match series), so I think they are, you know, already out of the game,” an ecstatic Nair told reporters after his epic knock.

“It (pitch) is slowly deteriorating. And there are footmarks there so I think we just have to bowl well and get the wickets. Good bowling does get you wickets on any surface,” said Nair, 25.

Nair’s knock came off 381 balls and was laced with 32 fours and four sixes. He reached the feat with a cut shot off Adil Rashid and raised his helmet to a standing ovation.

The triple ton came a day after teammate Lokesh Rahul missed 200 by a single run after getting out to Rashid on 199 in the final moments of play on Sunday.

Nair though survived two dropped chances — on 34 on Sunday and 216 on Monday — during his marathon knock.

“After I crossed 250, the team management had certain plans of going after the bowling and declaring,” said Nair, who became India’s second triple centurion after batting great Virender Sehwag, who has hit two.

“So I think within the space of five overs I got to 280-285, that’s when I started thinking and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) kept egging me on to not throw it away and get to 300 easily,” he added.

His 181-run sixth-wicket partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin stood out as India registered their highest-ever innings score of 759, surpassing their 726 against Sri Lanka in December 2009.

 

Bayliss ‘confident’

The visitors have three sessions to survive and secure a draw.

“It’s never easy when it happens, you got to give credit to the Indian team and their batters. They played extremely well. We just weren’t in the game today,” said England coach Trevor Bayliss.

However Bayliss said he was confident that his batsmen would stand up to the challenge on the final day on a good batting wicket.

“As confident as I can be. They are in a pretty good place. We have been in a tough position in the seven Tests (including two in Bangladesh) and have come out and played well the next day.

“We were out there to win this — the last couple of Test matches — so they (England players) don’t want to get on the plane with a loss,” said Bayliss.

The Australian-born Bayliss also kept himself out of the England captaincy debate, saying the skipper Alastair Cook “deserves” to make his own decision.

 

Fact Box

Scoreboard at stumps on day four of the fifth test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. England, 1st Innings: 477

India, 1st Innings:

(Overnight 391-4)

Lokesh Rahul c Buttler b Rashid 199

Parthiv Patel c Buttler b Ali 71

Cheteshwar Pujara c Cook b Stokes 16

Virat Kohli c Jennings b Broad 15

Karun Nair not out 303

Murali Vijay lbw b Dawson 29

Ravichandran Ashwin c Buttler b Broad 67

Ravindra Jadeja c Ball b Dawson 51

Umesh Yadav not out 1

Extras: (2b, 4lb, 1w) 7

Total: (for seven wickets, declared) 759

Overs: 190.4. Minutes: 832.

Did not bat: Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.

Fall of wickets: 1-152, 2-181, 3-211, 4-372, 5-435, 6-616, 7-754.

Bowling: Stuart Broad 27-6-80-2, Jake Ball 23-2-93-0 (1w), Moeen Ali 41-1-190-1, Ben Stokes 20-2-76-1, Adil Rashid 29.4-1-153-1, Liam Dawson 43-4-129-2, Joe Root 2-0-12-0, Keaton Jennings 5-1-20-0.

England, 2nd Innings:

Alastair Cook not out 3

Keaton Jennings not out 9

Extras: 0

Total: (for zero wickets) 12

Overs: 5. Minutes: 16.

Still to bat: Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, Jake Ball.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 1-0-2-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 2-0-7-0, Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-3-0.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Simon Fry, Australia.

TV Umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

Toss: Won by England.

