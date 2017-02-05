Mobile
Mushfiqur and Sarkar hit half-centuries

India A left-arm pacer Aniket Choudhary tests Bangladesh with four-wicket haul

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar thwarted India A left-arm pacer Aniket Choudhary to score half-centuries on the opening day of the two-day tour game at the Gymkhana Ground on Sunday.

India A were 91 for one, losing skipper Abhinav Mukund, in reply to the tourists score of 224 for eight declared. Choudhary finished with four for 26, including the wicket of Mushfiqur, who returned to the team after missing the Test against New Zealand at Christchurch due to a thumb injury.

Sabbir Rahman and Liton Das, who has not played international cricket since 2015, made useful contributions to the Bangladesh total, which the visitors declared with one hour before close of play.

India A opener Priyank Pranchal remained unbeaten on 40 along with Shreyas Iyer (29 not out). The pair had put on 50 runs for the second wicket after Mukund fell, caught at first slip off seamer Subashis Roy.

Bangladesh got off to a bad start, losing opener Imrul Kayes early after Mushfiqur elected to bat first on a sluggish pitch. The visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals with Choudhary testing Bangladesh batsmen with extra bounce.

Scores:

Bangladesh 224 for eight declared (Soumya Sarkar 52, Mushfiqur Rahim 58, Sabbir Rahman 33, Liton Das 23, Aniket Choudhary 4 for 26) India A 91 for 1 (Priyank Pranchal 40 not out, Shreyas Iyer 29 not out)

India
Bangladesh
