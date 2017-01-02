Mumbai trail by 134 runs in Ranji semi-final

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mumbai trail by 134 runs in Ranji semi-final

Pacemen Thakur, Nayar pick up four wickets each

Gulf News
 

Rajkot: Defending champions Mumbai reached 171 for four, still trailing by 134 runs, on the second day of the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Tamil Nadu at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Monday.

Aditya Tare (19) and Shreyas Iyer (24) were at the crease when umpires ended the day’s action.

Tamil Nadu scored 305 in the first innings. Mumbai, in response to 305, started the proceedings on a bad note as Prithvi Shaw (4) was sent back in the very first over of their innings by Aswin Crist.

Following Shaw’s wicket, Suryakumar Yadav (73) joined opener Praful Waghela (48) and forged a 121-run partnership for the second wicket before Yadav’s wicket was taken by Vijay Shankar in the 43rd over.

Soon, Waghela was also sent back to the pavilion by a superb run-out by Abhinav Mukund in the 44th over.

For Tamil Nadu, Crist, Shankar and Aushik Srinivas took one wicket each.

Earlier in the day, resuming at 261/6, Tamil Nadu was bowled out for 305 in 116 overs. Middle-order batsman Shankar scored 50 runs in 139 balls and Crist scored 31 runs to give their team a decent total.

Apart from them no other lower order batsman could add much to the score. For Mumbai, Shardul Thakur and Abhishek Nayar took four wickets each.

 

Fact Box

Brief Scores

Tamil Nadu 1st innings 305/10 (Baba Indrajit 64, Kaushik Gandhi 50; Abhishek Nayar 4-66, Shardul Thakur 4-75); Mumbai 1st innings 171/6 (Suryakumar Yadav 73, Praful Waghela 48; Srinivas 1-22).

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In India

Dhoni quits as India limited overs skipper

Sport Gallery

In Pictures: Day 1 of Dakar Rally 2017

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler