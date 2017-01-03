Mobile
Mumbai take first innings lead against Tamil Nadu

Jharkhand push Gujarat on back foot on third day of Ranji Trophy semi-final clash

Gulf News
 

Rajkot: Defending champions Mumbai took a pivotal 101-run first innings lead after posting 406 on the third day of the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Tamil Nadu at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday.

For Tamil Nadu, Vijay Shankar scalped four wickets for 59 runs while Baba Aparajith took two wickets. Ashwin Crist, Thangarasu Natarajan and Raju Aushik Srinivas chipped in with one wicket each.

Resuming the day at 171/4, overnight batsmen Aditya Tare and Shreyas Iyer added 62 runs to the score before Iyer was caught behind in the 64th over by Dinesh Karthik.

The wicket brought in Abhishek Nayar, who along with Tare forged a crucial 121-run partnership for the sixth wicket to take Mumbai past the 300 run mark.

Nayar, who was looking good at the crease was then sent back to the pavilion by Aparajith in 105th over. His 58-run knock was laced with nine boundaries. Soon, Tare was also sent packing in the 110th over. He slammed nine boundaries in his 181-ball stay at the wicket.

A crucial 44-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Balwinder Sandhu and Shardul Thakur then steadied the innings for Mumbai and helped them to take a handsome lead.

In Nagpur, Jharkhand gained the upper hand as they reduced Gujarat to 100 for four in their second innings after taking a first innings lead with a total of 408 all out on the third day here on Tuesday.

Resuming the day at 214-5, Jharkhand were lifted by overnight unbeaten batsman Ishank Jaggi (129), who shared a 97-run seventh wicket stand with Kaushal Singh (53) as the first time semi-finalists moved past Gujarat’s first innings total of 390.

Trailing by 18 runs, Gujarat were troubled by left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who picked up three wickets for 36 runs. At stumps, Gujarat were 100-4, with a lead of 82 runs.

Gujarat bowlers were to be equally blamed for the troubling situation as they allowed Jharkhand’s lower order to flourish.

Jaggi, the lone recognised unbeaten batsman, who was unbeaten on 40 on Monday, got crucial support from Rahul Shukla (27) and Kaushal.

The Jaggi-Shukla partnership fetched 70 runs as the former inched towards his 15th first class century. After Hardik Patel dismissed Shukla with a LBW decision, Jharkhand were 283-6, still 107 runs behind Gujarat.

But Gujarat failed to exert the right amount of pressure on Jaggi, who played with ease and continued to drive Jharkhand’s innings with the help of Kaushal, with whom he shared a 97-run stand.

Their stand was broken by pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who dismantled Kaushal’s stumps. Jaggi too followed him to the pavilion, offering a catch to Rujul Bhatt off a R.P. Singh delivery — but not before ensuring that Jharkhand got past Gujarat’s total, by three runs.

 

Brief scores

Tamil Nadu 1st innings 305 all out; Mumbai 1st innings 406 (Aditya Tare 83, Suryakumar Yadav 73, Praful Waghela 48; Vijay Shankar 4-59, Baba Aparajith 2-35).

Gujarat first innings 390 and 100-4 (Samit Gohel 49, Bhargav Merai 44; Shahbaz Nadeem 3-36) vs Jharkhand: 408 all out (Ishank Jaggi 129, Ishan Kishan 61, Kaushal Singh 53; R.P. Singh 6-90).

