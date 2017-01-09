Mumbai look to continue dream Ranji consequence

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mumbai look to continue dream Ranji consequence

Parthiv Patel’s Gujarat hope to pose a tough challenge

Gulf News
 

Indore: Defending champions Mumbai are eyeing their record-stretching 42nd Ranji Trophy title when they face Gujarat in the summit clash at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Mumbai have won the premier domestic cricket competition 41 out of 45 appearances in the final. The last time they lost in the final was to Haryana in 1990-91.

Mumbai are the overwhelming favourites for the trophy this time too as they have lost just twice in 61 matches against Gujarat, the last loss being in 1977-78.

Gujarat have reached their first final in over six decades. Their maiden appearance in the final was in 1950-51. They are yet to win the coveted tournament. They will be hoping to pose a tough challenge to the title holders, having exhibited quality performances in all departments of the game throughout their campaign.

Drawing inspiration from their maiden Vijay Hazare trophy triumph last season, the Parthiv Patel-led side will be willing to produce a similar performance to shock Mumbai.

Their batting is spear-headed by openers Priyank Panchal and Samit Gohel, who have given them solid starts in the course of their impressive campaign.

The Panchal-Goel partnership has been complemented by middle order batsmen Manprit Juneja and Chirag Gandhi, both playing key roles in their semi-final win against Jharkhand.

But their bowling line-up will be severely weakened by the absence by India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who will be away on national duty in the limited-overs series against England.

The England series starts from January 15 in Pune.

Mumbai’s 17-year-old opener Prithvi Shaw, who scored a gritty century on his debut in the semi-final against Tamil Nadu, will be in the limelight.

He will be supported by Shreyas Iyer, who is Mumbai’s highest run-getter this season, middle-order batsmen Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare and Siddesh Lad.

The squads

Mumbai: Aditya Tare (captain, wicketkeeper), Akhil Herwadkar, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Nayar, Siddesh Lad, Tushar Deshpande, Akshay Girap, Vijay Gohil, Shardul Thakur, Balwinder Sandhu, Armaan Jaffer, Jat Bista, Nikhil Patil.

Gujarat: Parthiv Patel (captain, wicketkeeper), Samit Gohel, Priyank Panchal, Bharghav Merai, Manprit Juneja, Rujul Bhatt, Chirag Gandhi, Rush Kalaria, R.P. Singh, Mehul Patel, Chintan Gaja, Hardik Patel, Dhruv Raval, Karan Patel.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Never a dull moment with Dhoni around

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish