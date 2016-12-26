Mobile
Lectured on morality, Shami hits back at trolls

Celebs support Indian pace bowler’s over family photo

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami found himself at the centre of a social media storm after he posted pictures with his wife and daughter, which invited some nasty remarks on his spouse’s dress.

Shami was lectured on morality by trolls because his wife was seen wearing a sleeveless gown in the photographs.

The Indian fast bowler, however, gave a fitting reply to the trolls on both Twitter and Facebook. “Very good morning ?? Har kisi ko jindagi mai mukam ni milta, kuch kismat wale hi hote hai jinhe ye nasib hota hai.!.jalteee rahooooo. (Not everyone get what they desire, only a lucky few get it),” he wrote to his 40 thousand plus followers on Twitter.

“Ye dono (wife and daughter) meri zindagi or life partner hai me acha tarha janta hu kiya karna hai kiya nahi. hame apne andar dekhna chahiye ham kitna acche hai.?? (They are my wife and daughter and I know what I should do. We should all look inwards).”

Shami had posted a family photo on Facebook on December 23, drawing regressive responses from some of his followers, who said that his wife’s attire was unislamic. Some users even went to the extent of advising the India star to “follow Islam” and “ensure that she wears the hijab and modest clothes”.

From poet and songwriter Javed Akhtar to former cricketer Mohammad Kaif, all jumped to the Bengal pacer’s defence. “The dress that Mrs. Shami is wearing is extremely elegant and dignified. Any one who has any problem with it is sick in his mind,” wrote Akhtar.

“The comments are really really Shameful. Support Mohammad Shami fully. There are much bigger issues in this country. Hope sense prevails,” tweeted Kaif.

Shami, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation for right knee soreness after missing the last two Tests against England, had posted the photograph on December 23.

