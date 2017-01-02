Kerala chief Mathew toes the line with Lodha

Kochi: The office bearers of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), led by its President T.C. Mathew, on Monday announced their decision to step down to see that the KCA implements the R.M. Lodha Committee reforms as directed by the Supreme Court.

Addressing reporters here, Mathew said that they are stepping down to see that the Lodha Committee report is implemented.

“Consequent to the order all those, including me, who have completed nine years are stepping down and we have decided to appoint the seniormost member of the KCA — B Vinod — the new president and the secretary would be Jayesh George,” said Mathew.

This decision has come hours after the Supreme Court cracked the whip on a defiant Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not complying with its orders to implement the Lodha Committee report. The court sacked its President Anurag Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke.

The apex court bench also said that all the office bearers of the BCCI and its affiliate state units, who are in conflict with the recommendations of the Lodha committee, would have to demit office.

Incidentally Mathew, who in 2015 was elected one of the five vice president’s of the BCCI, came from the West Zone quota and has always been a close aide of former BCCI president N. Srinivasan.

A lawyer by profession, Mathew was the treasurer of the KCA from 1997 to 2005. From then till 2014 he was the secretary and since then he has been the president.