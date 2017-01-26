Kashmiri spinner Rasool makes India T20 debut

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kashmiri spinner Rasool makes India T20 debut

First player from the divided state to feature in home international

Gulf News
 

Kanpur: Off-spinner Parvez Rasool made his Twenty20 debut for India on Thursday in the series opener against England, becoming the first player from the divided state of Kashmir to feature in a home international.

Rasool, whose only previous outing for India was in an ODI against Bangladesh in 2014, was added to the squad for the three-match series after India’s main spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were rested.

Most residents of the Indian-administered part of Kashmir routinely root for any team that is playing against India and so Rasool’s selection has been controversial back in his home state.

Kashmir is India’s only Muslim-majority state and a raft of militant groups have been fighting for years to break from Indian rule, some of whom favour a merger with Pakistan, which controls a smaller slice of the territory.

Rasool has managed to largely steer clear of any political controversy but he was once detained for questioning in Bangalore after being suspected of carrying explosives ahead for his domestic T20 team. He was later released.

Mehbooba Mufti, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, congratulated Rasool on being selected for the England T20 series, saying he would make the people of the state “proud”.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947. Both claim the territory in full. Tens of thousands, mostly civilians, have been killed in the violence.

More from India

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Ravichandran Ashwin
follow this tag on MGNRavichandran Ashwin
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Ravichandran Ashwin
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

India eye improved show to avoid series defeat

Sport Gallery

Federer beats Nadal to win Australian Open

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: January 29, 2017


Switzerland's Roger Federer (R) and Spain's Rafael Nadal (L) pose for photographs before the men's singles final on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services