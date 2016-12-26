Jharkhand chase down modest total to make semis

Vadodara, Raipur: Jharkhand defeated Haryana by five wickets after chasing down a fourth-innings target of 175 runs on the fourth day of their Ranji Trophy cricket quarter-final at the Moti Bagh Stadium here on Monday.

Haryana, who were 146-2 on the third day, were dismissed for 262 runs as left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem took four wickets for 78 runs for a match figure of 11-157. Leg-spinner Samar Quadri picked 3-75 in the second innings.

Jharkhand, who had a first innings lead of 87 runs, chased down the total in a hurry, thanks to opener Ishan Kishan’s blistering knock of a 61-ball 86.

Haryana would be ruing a middle-order batting collapse as they were nicely placed at 146-2 on the third day with a lead of 59 runs.

Shivam Chauhan and Chaitanya Bishnoi, who were unbeaten on their individual scores of 33 and 22 respectively, handled the first hour of play quite well. They had shared a 87-run stand for the third wicket when Nadeem gave Jharkhand the breakthrough by removing Shivam (43), with Haryna at 178-3.

Nadeem then dismissed Rajat Paliwal (2), while Kaushal Singh got into the act by getting the key wicket of Bishnoi (52) to ignite Jharkhand’s hopes as Haryana were reduced to 188-5.

In Raipur, left-arm spinner Vijay Gohil made a five-wicket haul to help put Mumbai on the brink of victory in their quarter-final against Hyderabad. Gohil returned figures of 5/28 to leave Hyderabad reeling on 121/7 in their second innings, still 111 runs short of victory.

Pacer Abhishek Nayar also bowled well for Mumbai, fetching figures of 2/27 off 14 overs.

Balchander Anirudh was among the few Hyderabad batsmen to withstand the Mumbai bowlers, remaining unbeaten on 40 at the day’s close.

Chasing a target of 332 runs, Hyderabad suffered an early setback when opener Akshath Reddy was caught behind off Nayar’s bowling.

Gohil then pulled off a caught and bowled attempt to send back the other Hyderabad opener, Tanmay Agarwal.

Hyderabad lost wickets at regular intervals thereafter although Balchander Anirudh and Bavanaka Sandeep tried to stem the rot with a 44-run stand.

Nayar put an end to the partnership by dismissing Sandeep, whose 25 runs came off 42 balls with four hits to the ropes.

Anirudh, whose patient 111-ball innings featured just one boundary and a six, continued to defy the Mumbai bowlers even as wickets continued to fall at the other end.

Chama Milind, who was yet to open his account, was giving Anirudh company at stumps.

Brief scores

Haryana 258 all out and 262 all out (Chaitanya Bishnoi 52, Shivam Chauhan 43; Shahbaz Nadeem 4-78, Samar Quadri 3-75) vs Jharkhand 345 and 178-5 (Ishan Kishan 86; Sanjay Pahal 2-36, Yuzvendra Chahal 2-43). Jharkhand won by five wickets on fourth day.

Hyderabad 280 & 121/7 (Balchander Anirudh 40 batting; Vijay Gohil 5/28) vs Mumbai 294 & 217 (Aditya Tare 57, Siddesh Lad 46; Mohammed SIraj 5/52)

Gujarat 263, 514/8 (Samit Gohel 261 not out, Priyank Panchal 81, Parthiv Patel 40, Dhiraj Singh 5/139) vs Odisha 199.