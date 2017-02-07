Indian wicketkeeper warns against complacency

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Indian wicketkeeper warns against complacency

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim plays down significance of Thursday’s Test

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: India have been warned against complacency as they look to extend their record-breaking unbeaten run to 19 matches when they host Bangladesh in a Test for the first time this week.

Following their recent demolition of England in all formats, Virat Kohli’s side will be heavy favourites to cement their status as the world’s No. 1 Test side in the one-off match in Hyderabad, which begins on Thursday.

But wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha warned it was vital not to be distracted by the prospect of a looming high-profile series against Australia later this month as they face the ninth-ranked Bangladeshis.

“Ranking-wise one may think they will be easier opponents on paper but we cannot underestimate them,” said Saha.

“I don’t know when are the Aussies coming but as of now the focus is on Bangladesh Test. After they’re here we will think about it.”

Kohli’s men are looking to set a new milestone after equalling India’s record of five consecutive Test series triumphs against England, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa and Sri Lanka in the past 18 months.

Bangladesh held India to a draw in June 2015 in a rain-affected Test in Fatullah the last time they met.

They have lost six of eight home Tests against India with two drawn but now get a chance to face them away from home for the first time since gaining full status 17 years ago.

Bangladesh’s Test win in the drawn two-match series against England last October has given the team belief that they can compete against the top Test nations.

And despite the subsequent 2-0 defeat in New Zealand, Indian conditions should be more favourable to their spin-heavy bowling attack.

Bangladesh’s captain and wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim played down the significance of Thursday’s Test, even if the invitation to India has been a long time coming.

“I don’t believe that this is a historic Test. To me, this is just another Test,” Rahim said.

“Yes, we are happy and excited to show the world what our team is capable of doing in India but I am not really thinking about the number of years after which we are going to play a Test in India.”

Bangladesh will be without opening batsman Imrul Kayes, who pulled a thigh muscle in a warm-up match on Monday while left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who had a recent shoulder problem, was left out of the squad because of a lack of match fitness.

Soumya Sarkar is now expected to open the batting alongside Tamim Iqbal and paceman Shafiul Islam returns.

India are expected to make one change from the side that won the final Test against England in December as Saha returns from injury.

 

Squad

India (from): Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Amit Mishra, Abhinav Mukund, Hardik Pandya.

Bangladesh (from): Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Subashis Roy, Kamrul Islam, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Liton Das, Shafiul Islam.

More from India

tags from this story

Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGNSri Lanka
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGNVirat Kohli
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh
West Indies
follow this tag on MGNWest Indies

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

tags

Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
 

Squad

Read More

Also In India

India axe triple centurion for Bangladesh Test

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 8, 2017


Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer reacts in the finish area of the women's Super-G race at the 2017 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in St. Moritz. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini