Indian team’s fielding a joy to watch, Tendulkar feels

Indian legend says fitness routine was slightly different during his playing days

Gulf News
 

Kolkata: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday said the Indian team was one of the best fielding sides in the world. Talking about the importance of fitness in sports in today’s world and the advanced fitness regime that the cricketers follow now, the former batting superstar said the way the present Indian cricket team fields, is a “joy to watch”.

“I think we have possibly one of the best fielding sides in the world. It is a joy to watch all these guys fielding the way they do. Even when fielding they are extremely aggressive and attacking,” Tendulkar said at an event for the Kolkata Full Marathon.

“Our fitness routine was slightly different. There was less awareness. More and more things were discovered with time and eventually those things added more value to the fitness,” the 43-year-old added.

He also pointed out that for fielding well, both mind and body need to be sync to achieve the goal. “It is one thing to be mentally attacking but the fact that you also make your body to go to that dimension where your mind goes and that is only possible when you are fit, when you practice.

“Nothing happens without practice. The team has to be practising hard and also conscious of their fitness,” he said.

The ‘little master’ of Indian cricket who is also the face of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Full Marathon and is slated to be present at the event on January 29, said he readily accepted the offer by the organisers as he is always in favour of any outdoor activity that involves fitness.

“I am really supportive as far as any outdoor activity is concerned. Today’s generation gets access to various things sitting at one spot. Video games, computers, internet lots of things that keeps them engaged. People also need to go out and play some sport or do some outdoor activities. It has a positive impact in their health,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of fitness in his own life, Tendulkar pointed out the necessity of adopting a “different lifestyle” for the present generation to stay fit and healthy.

“When I was growing up my grandma told me, your health is your wealth. That is the same message I want to share with our entire nation. Stay healthy and adopt a different lifestyle,” the record run-scorer, who enjoyed a lengthy international cricket career from 1989 to 2013.

“We sometimes prefer to sit at a place and watch others play. We should all participate. Fitness is not just from outside it is about how you feel from within.It is not for the looks it is for a quality lifestyle,” he added.

