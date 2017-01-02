Mobile
Indian cricket’s top two left stumped

Ganguly, Patel and Shivlal Yadav’s names pop up in contention for presidency

  • MUMBAI:BCCI president Anurag Thakur along with BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke during a press conference in Mumbai Image Credit: PTI
  • FILE PHOTO: Anurag Thakur, newly-elected president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), gestures dImage Credit: REUTERS
Gulf News
 

Mumbai: It wasn’t a surprise ruling from the Supreme Court of India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke were removed from their posts by the apex court of the country — bringing an end to the tussle between the BCCI and Lodha Committee and the two have paid the price for not implementing some of the committee’s recommendations.

The cricket fraternity of Mumbai, the headquarters of the BCCI, were guarded in their reaction — some expressing doubts if the Indian cricket board will wield the same powers after the blow. The role of The Lodha Committee has enthused the sporting fraternity a great deal, with as many as 27 Indian sportspersons filing a writ petition in the Supreme Court — seeking the replication of the committee’s recommendations across all sports disciplines.

As per the court order, the seniormost BCCI vice-president will take over as interim president while the joint-secretary Amitabh Choudhary will be the interim secretary. DDCA Vice President CK Khanna, 64, is among the seniormost VPs in the board right now.

The court said a committee of administrators will be appointed on January 19 to oversee the business operations of the BCCI. Amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium and Indian constitutional jurist Fali S Nariman will finalise the committee. “It’s a victory for the game of cricket and it will flourish. Administrators come and go, ultimately it is for the game,” said R.M. Lodha, the chairman of the Lodha Committee after the verdict.

Within minutes after the Supreme Court order, the names of Sourav Ganguly, Brijesh Patel and Shivlal Yadav are doing the rounds as the next BCCI president. Ganguly is the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) while Patel has run the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for several years. Yadav, former international spinner, had played an active role in Hyderabad cricket administration and filled in as an interim president of the board as well in 2014.

Personal battle

Reacting to the decision, Thakur took a subtle dig at the order saying that if the apex court feels the cricketing body will do well under the guidance of retired judges, “I wish them all the best”.

“For me it was not a personal battle, it was a battle for the autonomy of the sports body. I respect Supreme Court as any citizen should. If Supreme Court judges feel that BCCI could do better under retired judges, I wish them all the best. I am sure Indian cricket will do well under their guidance,” said Thakur.

Shirke said: “I only hope the Board does not lose its international standing owing to the administrative upheaval. If that is the Supreme Court order, I cease to be secretary. It cannot get any simpler than that. My role in BCCI is over.”

Former Indian captain Bishan Singh Bedi led the reaction from cricketers. “This is a very important decision for Indian cricket and for all sportspersons. This is not a happy moment as we should not have been in this situation at the first place. A few people had made cricket their own property. Legally and in prosecutional terms, the decision was much needed and we are indebted to Supreme Court for taking the bold step. I hope Indian cricket will be benefited from this decision and clean-up will be possible now.”

Sharad Pawar, a former BCCI as well as International Cricket Council (ICC) President who had recently resigned as boss of the Mumbai state body in compliance with the age cap of 70 years, expressed his disappointment. Reacting to Lodha committee’s recommendation of one-state, one-vote plan which will mean Mumbai, Maharashtra and Vidarbha will have the right to vote only on a rotational basis, Pawar said: “Mumbai cricket has produced so many great cricketers and won Ranji Trophy a record number of times. The decision to keep Mumbai away from voting is painful.”

Interestingly, all the present BCCI vice-presidents will now have to give an undertaking that they will abide by all the Lodha panel recommendations. The BCCI has five vice-presidents — M.L. Nehru (North Zone), Dr G. Gangaraju (South), Gautam Roy (East), TC Mathew (West) and C.K. Khanna (Central).

—With inputs from agencies

India
Dhoni quits as India limited overs skipper

