India starts building world’s biggest stadium

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

India starts building world’s biggest stadium

New ground in the city of Ahmedabad will have a capacity of 110,000 people

Gulf News
 

Ahmedabad: India has started building the world’s biggest cricket stadium that will accommodate 110,000 spectators and cost around $100 million (Dh367.2 million).

Since the capacity of Kolkata’s Eden Gardens was reduced as part of a major rebuilding project, Melbourne Cricket Ground has held the title of the sport’s largest stadium with seating for around 100,000.

But speaking at a ground-breaking ceremony on Monday in western Gujarat state, officials said a new stadium in the city of Ahmedabad would be able to welcome 110,000 people.

Gujarat Cricket Association vice-president Parimal Nathwani put the overall cost of the project at seven billion rupees, saying the venue would house other facilities.

“The stadium will have 76 corporate boxes, four dressing rooms, a clubhouse and an Olympic-size swimming pool,” Nathwani was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency.

The complex, to be built over the next two years, will also have three practice grounds and an indoor cricket academy.

It is on the site of the recently demolished Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, which could hold around 50,000 spectators.

India, the world’s top-ranked Test team, has more than a dozen stadiums capable of holding international cricket matches.

The completed stadium is expected to be the home of the Gujarat Lions, one of the eight teams in the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

Gujarat are also the current holders of the Ranji Trophy, India’s state championship.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Yuvraj and Dhoni blitz hands India ODI series

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access