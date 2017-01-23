Mobile
India, Pakistan may play in four-nation event

Sri Lanka to host tournament as part of their 70th I-Day celebrations

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Arch rivals India and Pakistan may play in a four-nation cricket tournament, being organised by Sri Lanka in 2018. India has accepted an invitation from Sri Lanka Cricket to play in this high profile tournament, being organised in celebration of Sri Lanka’s 70th Independence Day.

The tournament will be known as Independence Cup and along with hosts Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan and South Africa will play in the tournament.

Sri Lanka Cricket President Thilanga Sumathipala told the media that the dates of the tournament will be announced soon after he meets the officials from the three participating countries during the International Cricket Council meeting in Dubai next month.

“We are very keen to play our Independence cup in Sri Lanka next year which India has agreed to be part of it. The Indians are willing to go to South Africa in the period where we are scheduled to tour, so we will discuss with India and South Africa during the next month’s ICC meeting in Dubai regarding our return tour, Independence Cup and then we all (Sri Lanka, India, South Africa and Pakistan) will accommodate each other,” he said.

At a time when Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) top officials are out of power, Sumathipala’s statement comes following discussion between the Prime Ministers of the respective countries.

“India has already given their willingness to play the Independence Cup in 2018 in Sri Lanka after Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe discussed this with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently,” he said.

Sumathipala also revealed that Sri Lanka might also tour India as part of India’s 70th Independence day celebrations this year. India will play three Tests, five One Day Internationals and a Twenty20 Internationals against them.

More from India

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Kumar Sangakkara
follow this tag on MGNKumar Sangakkara
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGNSri Lanka
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa

SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: January 24, 2017


Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka celebrates winning his Men's singles quarter-final match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Reuters

