Hussey wants Australia to play three spinners

Former Test batsman feels visitors have options in India Tests series

Gulf News
 

Melbourne: Former Test batsman Michael Hussey has urged Australia’s selectors not to dismiss the option of employing three specialist spinners to win in India.

Australia are set to play four Tests in India starting on February 23. They last won a Test in India in the 2000-01, when they lost the series 1-2.

Australia’s recent form in the subcontinent has been poor, with a recent 0-3 whitewash against Sri Lanka rubbing salt on their wounds.

Hussey, who averages of 63.05 in Tests played in Asia, the highest of any Australian batsmen to have played five or more Tests, believes they may require to do something out of the ordinary, including the previously untried option of three spinners, to win in India.

Australia have loaded the team with spinners, Nathan Lyon and Steve O’Keefe joining the 16-man squad with left-arm orthodox spinner Ashton Agar and uncapped leg spinner Mitchell Swepson, as well as competent part-timers Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell.

But India’s batsmen are so adept at playing spin that Australia have historically been reluctant to engage a predominantly spin attack.

Plenty of variety

“We’ve got the option of playing three spinners if we want to,” Hussey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Thursday. “And we’ve got left-arm orthodox [O’Keefe and Agar], we’ve got right arm orthodox [Lyon] and we’ve got wrist spin [Swepson], so we’ve got all the bases covered.

“I’m sure India will try and get the pitches to turn. That’s where they’re at their best and that’s where we’ve struggled in the past. There’s no question there’s going to be turning tracks so we have to be ready for that both from a batting point of view and team selection,” he said.

“O’Keefe and Lyon will be the first two spinners, but it gives you the option of playing Agar or Swepson.”

SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: January 29, 2017


Switzerland's Roger Federer (R) and Spain's Rafael Nadal (L) pose for photographs before the men's singles final on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. AFP

