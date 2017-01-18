High-flying India aim to wrap up series

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

High-flying India aim to wrap up series

Opener Rahul all praise for ‘Chase Master’ Kohli’s leadership

  • England’s Sam Billings (left) during a training session at Barabati stadium in Cuttack yesterday.England wilImage Credit: AFP
  • Indian skipper Virat Kohli and other players being welcomed on their arrival in Bhubaneswar yesterday.Image Credit: PTI
Gulf News
 

Cuttack: A flamboyant Indian team that has converted chasing down incredible targets into an art form are once again ready to show their ruthless streak as they aim for a series-clinching victory against England in the second One Day International match, here on Thursday.

With ‘Chase Master’ Virat Kohli playing one magical knock after another, knocking off 300-plus scores has been like a walk in the park for the team, with the skipper himself smashing 17 tons at a staggering average of 97-plus in those matches.

And with India’s penchant of producing quality batsmen, it was Kedar Jadhav, who matched his skipper stroke for stroke during his 65-ball-hundred.

India are now the only team to have chased 350-plus thrice. And in each of them Kohli has been the backbone with centuries in each, but it was Jadhav’s innings last time that caught English skipper Eoin Morgan off-guard.

The diminutive Jadhav’s confidence in such a short international career made everyone sit back and look up in astonishment.

As the teams gear up for the second ODI at Cuttack, England will certainly feel a bit deflated after failing to defend a total of 350 having got four top-order batsmen back in the hut for less than 100.

“We went to alternative plans, primarily trying to get Virat off strike. But we certainly did not expect Jadav to play like that. India kept up with the rate, and kept coming, and the wicket allowed them to do that,” Morgan said after the match.

Add to that, India has had a good record at the Barabati Stadium, where they have won 11 out of their 15 ODI games.

While the Indian bowling was taken to task by the England batsmen on a Pune belter, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh’s failure with the bat was the only blot in their victory.

Another person who needs to worry is Delhi left-hander Shikhar Dhawan as Ajinkya Rahane after his 83-ball 91 in the second warm-up match is breathing down his neck.

With Rohit Sharma waiting to come back from injury and Rishabh Pant waiting to break open the door, time is running out for Dhawan.

The onus will be on Dhawan to return to his best, while all eyes would also be on the experienced Yuvraj, six matches shy of his 300th ODI appearance. Opener Lokesh Rahul heaped praise on his captain ahead of the match. “It is about how he (Kohli) has set examples for us. He has gone out there and done the job for the team many times. We look up to him and we see how he builds his innings, the kind of energy, enthusiasm and the passion he has on the field. It spreads on all of us. We learn a lot from him,” Rahul told reporters.

He added: “He is somebody who is not just looking to have great performances individually but he wants to take the team along. He is always showing us the way, sharing his experience and giving us feedback, telling us what he thinks we could have done better. That is the sign of a great leader.”

In Kohli’s first outing after being appointed skipper of limited overs sides, the hosts were set an imposing target of 351 in 50 overs, but that only brought out the best in him as he struck his 27th century and along with Kedar Jadhav powered India to an incredible win.

With Mahendra Singh Dhoni having relinquished captaincy, Rahul said it’s a great time to have both of them in the side.

“It’s just been one game for now, but the guys who are part of the Test team know how aggressive he is as a captain. We love playing under Virat.

“He always supported me and it’s good to have a young leader and also to have MS in the team, who not only guides Virat as a skipper, but also the youngsters. It’s good to have both of them in the team.”

— PTI

 

Factbox

India vs England

Second One Day International, Cuttack

Match starts at 12 noon

Live telecast on OSN Sports HD Cricket

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGNVirat Kohli
Shikhar Dhawan
follow this tag on MGNShikhar Dhawan
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGN
Shikhar Dhawan
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
 

Factbox

Read More

Also In India

SC defers verdict on Jallikattu

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found