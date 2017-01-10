Gujarat push Mumbai on backfoot on first day

Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw’s 93-ball knock of 71 runswas laced with 11 boundaries.

Indore: Gujarat bowled out defending champions Mumbai for 228 on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy final here on Tuesday. The doughty challengers were on two for no loss at close of play at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Put in to bat, Mumbai openers Prithvi Shaw and Akhil Herwadkar (4) failed to give a good start as Herwadkar was adjudged leg before wicket off pacer Rudra Pratap Singh in the seventh over of the innings.

Incoming batsman Shreyas Iyer (14), who seemed good at the crease, also failed to click as he was sent back to the pavilion by medium pacer Chintan Gaja with the scoreboard reading 54.

The fall of Iyer’s wicket brought in Suryakumar Yadav, who along with Shaw stitched a 52-run partnership to get Mumbai past the 100-run mark.

Just when things seemed good for the defending champions, Gujarat bounced back in style through their brilliant fielding to run out Shaw (71) in the 35th over. His 93-ball knock was laced with 11 boundaries.

Replacing Shaw was skipper Aditya Tare, who could not add much to the score and departed early with just four runs to his name. He was caught off the bowling of medium pacer Hardik Patel in the 39th over.

A 41-run fifth-wicket partnership between Yadav and Sidhesh Lad (23) steadied the Mumbai innings before Yadav was sent packing in the 57th over. He was caught by Patel off medium pacer Gaja.

Two overs later, Lad was also claimed by Singh to reduce Mumbai to 179/6 in the 60th over. He played 53 balls and slammed four boundaries.

In the fag-end of the Mumbai innings, apart from Abhishek Nayar (35) no other batsman could contribute to the score and the lower order scored only nine runs.

For Gujarat, Singh, Gaja and Rujul Bhatt scalped two wickets each while Rush Kalaria and Patel chipped in with one wicket each.

Brief scores: Mumbai 228 all out (Prithvi Shaw 71 and Suryakumar Yadav 57; Rujut Bhatt 2-5, R.P. Singh 2-48) vs Gujarat 2 no loss (Samit Gohel 2) on Day 1.