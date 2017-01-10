Gujarat push Mumbai on backfoot on first day

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gujarat push Mumbai on backfoot on first day

Opener Shaw, Yadav stand out with half-centuries

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw’s 93-ball knock of 71 runswas laced with 11 boundaries.
Gulf News
 

Indore: Gujarat bowled out defending champions Mumbai for 228 on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy final here on Tuesday. The doughty challengers were on two for no loss at close of play at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Put in to bat, Mumbai openers Prithvi Shaw and Akhil Herwadkar (4) failed to give a good start as Herwadkar was adjudged leg before wicket off pacer Rudra Pratap Singh in the seventh over of the innings.

Incoming batsman Shreyas Iyer (14), who seemed good at the crease, also failed to click as he was sent back to the pavilion by medium pacer Chintan Gaja with the scoreboard reading 54.

The fall of Iyer’s wicket brought in Suryakumar Yadav, who along with Shaw stitched a 52-run partnership to get Mumbai past the 100-run mark.

Just when things seemed good for the defending champions, Gujarat bounced back in style through their brilliant fielding to run out Shaw (71) in the 35th over. His 93-ball knock was laced with 11 boundaries.

Replacing Shaw was skipper Aditya Tare, who could not add much to the score and departed early with just four runs to his name. He was caught off the bowling of medium pacer Hardik Patel in the 39th over.

A 41-run fifth-wicket partnership between Yadav and Sidhesh Lad (23) steadied the Mumbai innings before Yadav was sent packing in the 57th over. He was caught by Patel off medium pacer Gaja.

Two overs later, Lad was also claimed by Singh to reduce Mumbai to 179/6 in the 60th over. He played 53 balls and slammed four boundaries.

In the fag-end of the Mumbai innings, apart from Abhishek Nayar (35) no other batsman could contribute to the score and the lower order scored only nine runs.

For Gujarat, Singh, Gaja and Rujul Bhatt scalped two wickets each while Rush Kalaria and Patel chipped in with one wicket each.

 

Brief scores: Mumbai 228 all out (Prithvi Shaw 71 and Suryakumar Yadav 57; Rujut Bhatt 2-5, R.P. Singh 2-48) vs Gujarat 2 no loss (Samit Gohel 2) on Day 1.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

Also In India

Azhar, Lalit Modi Jr emerge as new players

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats