Dhoni travels in train after 13 years for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dhoni travels in train after 13 years for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Former South Eastern Railway employee takes a trip down memory lane

Image Credit: PTI
Jharkhand cricket team captain MS Dhoni with his team-mates on board a train for Kolkata, at Hatia Station in Ranchi. The team left for Kolkata to play the opening match of Vijay Hazare Trophy against Karnataka.
Gulf News
 

Kolkata: A couple of days after the cricketing world was abuzz with the news of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s removal as the skipper of IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiants, the just-appointed Jharkhand skipper, in his typical unfazed avatar, regaled his teammates with stories from the past in a rare train journey from Ranchi to Howrah station to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In the last couple of seasons, Dhoni while playing for Jharkhand, never captained the side but has taken up the mantle this time around. It was learnt that the state association pushed the envelope to make him skipper again.

“We always fly when we come to Kolkata for the Ranji Trophy. This time, he wanted to travel by train since it has been long he last boarded a train,” team manager P.N. Singh told reporters at a city hotel on Wednesday.

Heeding Dhoni’s request, the team boarded an AC two-tier compartment of the Hatia-Howrah 18616 Kriya Yoga Express from Ranchi at 9.40pm on Tuesday. For Dhoni, a former South Eastern Railway employee, had last travelled in a train 13 years back.

“We all got on the train from Ranchi and he insisted since the boys are together we should do this,” Singh said.

He also said that Dhoni was awake till 2am, talking about his initial days in the game and chronicling many a tale which he encountered during his famed career.

“He was talking to the players about how to wriggle out of a difficult situation in a match,” Singh said.

Since the last time Dhoni took a train, the Ranchi wicketkeeper-batsman captained India to two World Cup titles — 50-over in 2011 and World T20 in 2007 — bagged a Champions Trophy, shepherded the side to the No. 1 ranking in Tests and became one of the best finishers the game has ever seen.

The berth Dhoni was sitting in had Rajiv Kumar Raja (coach), Monu Kumar Singh, and P.N. Singh by his side as the 35-year old Mahi bhaiya (as he is famously called by his teammates) sipped tea and kept on chatting till late in the night.

“There were so many selfie seekers and some Dhoni recognised by name as he has worked with them when he was employed as ticket collector (in West Bengal’s Kharagpur junction). There was a group D staffer, whom Dhoni called by his name and made him sit beside him.

“We had special security arrangements but there were other people also in the train and Dhoni obliged everyone. Passengers were shocked seeing him travel in a train.”

Dhoni wanted to get down at Muri junction for tea, Singh said, sending journalists into peals of laughter.

“Monu is the one who takes the liberty to go into light banters with Mahi. He said ‘go get down and get tea’. Then we all said it will be mayhem.”

Dhoni and co reached Howrah at 6.50am on Wednesday.

“He will be playing PlayStation in the evening with the boys. He loves playing FIFA and has that in his plan for the day,” he added.

Jharkhand are placed in Group D in the Vijay Hazare Trophy along with Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Saurashtra and Services.

Jharkhand will play their first game against Karnataka in Kolkata on February 25.

More from India

tags from this story

MS Dhoni
follow this tag on MGNMS Dhoni
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
IPL
follow this tag on MGNIPL

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

tags

MS Dhoni
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
IPL
follow this tag on MGN
icc champions trophy

Also In India

Smith overwhelmed to end visitors’ 13-year wait

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 26, 2017


Tokyo Marathon 2017 - Winner Wilson Kipsang of Kenya crosses the finish line. Reuters

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband