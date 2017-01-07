Dhoni saved me from getting dropped: Kohli

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dhoni saved me from getting dropped: Kohli

New skipper says additional responsibility will only egg him on

Image Credit: AFP
India’s new skipper Virat Kohli, right, said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni guided him during his initial phase in international cricket, while conceding that he has big shoes to fill.
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Paying rich tributes to his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni, newly-appointed skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday revealed that the Ranchi wicketkeeper-batsman saved him on numerous occasions from getting dropped from the national cricket team.

The 28-year-old, who took over the mantle of the Indian side, said the 35-year-old Dhoni guided him during his initial phase in international cricket, while conceding that he has big shoes to fill.

Dhoni, had on Wednesday stumped everyone by stepping down as India’s One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) captain, bringing down the curtains on a trophy-filled era.

“He will always be the person who guided me initially and gave me opportunities. He gave me ample time and space to grow as a cricketer, saved me from getting dropped from the team many a times and that is why we have a great amount of mutual respect,” Kohli was quoted as saying by bcci.tv.

“Obviously, these are massive shoes to fill. You think of M.S. Dhoni and the first word that comes to mind is captain!”

“You don’t relate M.S. Dhoni in any other way. For me, he is always going to be my captain because I started my career under him,” he added.

Now that the stumper has relieved himself of the baggage of captaincy, Kohli wanted Dhoni to bat higher up the order in his trademark aggressive style. “I know the kind of person he is. If I will ask him that where do you want to bat he will tell me where ever you will want me to bat but I would love to see him bat higher up usually then what he has been playing for the last few years,” he said.

“I want that he totally enjoys his cricket, if he enjoys his cricket and play the way he has in his initial years then the team is going be in very solid space,” he added.

Kohli, who took over the reins of the Test team midway through the Australia tour in December 2014, said he believed in leading by example and the added responsibility of captaining the side worked for him in any format of the game.

“Added responsibility has always worked for me in the sense that you have no room to be complacent or relax at any stage.”

“Even in the Indian Premier League (IPL), it’s very easy to throw my wicket away after crossing 60 or 70 runs. But I push after that because I realise that as captain I have to set an example and I have to firstly make that kind of effort before asking my teammates to do it,” Kohli said.

India are scheduled to take on England in three One Day Internationals (ODI) and three T20s, starting from January 15.

More from India

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGNVirat Kohli
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Dhoni may be looking to prolong career till 2019

Sport Gallery

Pics: Al Mazroui wins Mohammad Endurance Cup

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer