Dawson and Rashid propel England in 5th India Test

But debutant all-rounder expects a tough day in the field

Image Credit: Reuters
England’s Liam Dawson in action during his unbeaten 66 against India on the second day of the fifth Test at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India yesterday.
Gulf News
 

Chennai: Debutant Liam Dawson on Saturday said it could be “hard work” for England bowlers on flat deck after his gritty half-century helped the visitors post a formidable 477 on day two of the fifth Test against India in Chennai.

Dawson scored an unbeaten 66 and shared a 108-run stand with Adil Rashid (60), England’s best for the eight wicket, to lift their first innings total after the Indian bowlers hurt the visitors with early strikes.

England, who resumed the day on 284-4, slipped to 321-7 after overnight centurion Moeen Ali departed for 146, but Dawson and Rashid made sure the tourists keep going.

England’s innings ended 45 minutes into the evening session as India were firm in their reply with 60 for no loss at stumps.

Lokesh Rahul (30) and Parthiv Patel (28) were at the crease as the hosts trail by 417 runs.

“There isn’t huge amount of spin, hasn’t been much pace in it for the seamers, so tomorrow is going to be hard work for us,” Dawson, who bowls left-arm spin, said.

“But if we keep going all day and keep trying to take wickets then we can take wickets,” the 26-yer-old all-rounder told reporters at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

All-rounder Dawson, who was a late inclusion in the England squad before the fourth Test in place of Zafar Ansari, showed his batting prowess during his 148-ball stay, hitting 5 fours and a six.

His effort was the highest by an England No. 8 on debut in Tests, surpassing the late David Bairstow’s 59 against India in 1979.

“It is obviously nice to do well on debut. It was interesting first few balls in Test cricket for me but I was pleased to get through them,” said Dawson on getting a bouncer from Ishant Sharma that saw him lose his balance after being hit on the helmet.

Dawson has represented England in a One Day International and Twenty20 earlier this year, but the Hampshire all-rounder was thrilled to play a part in the team’s Test performance.

“I was extremely excited and from a team point of view as well, we want to finish on a high. We are in a fairly good position,” said Dawson.

Rashid, who recorded his second Test fifty in his 10th game, also looked solid during his gutsy effort as he fell one short of his Test best of 61.

 

Ali bounced out

Earlier Ali seemed relentless in his drive to consolidate England’s position after adding 26 runs to his overnight score but his efforts were cut short just after the first drinks interval of the day.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s ploy of getting his pacemen to bowl short at Ali paid off as the left-hander mistimed a pull on one of Umesh Yadav’s rising deliveries.

Yadav and Sharma took two wickets each while Ravindra Jadeja, with three wickets on the opening day, stood out on the bowling list for India.

The hosts have already pocketed the series 3-0.

 

Fact Box

Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the fifth and final cricket Test between India and England in Chennai on Saturday:

 

England 1st innings (overnight 284-4; M. Ali 120 not out, B. Stokes 5 not out)

A. Cook c Kohli b Jadeja 10

K. Jennings c Patel b Sharma 1

J. Root c Patel b Jadeja 88

M. Ali c Jadeja b Yadav 146

J. Bairstow c Rahul b Jadeja 49

B. Stokes c Patel b Ashwin 6

J. Buttler lbw b Sharma 5

L. Dawson not out 66

A. Rashid c Patel b Yadav 60

S. Broad run out (Rahul/Patel) 19

J. Ball b Mishra 12

Extras (b4, lb5, w1, pen 5) 15

Total (all out; 157.2 overs) 477

Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Jennings), 2-21 (Cook), 3-167 (Root), 4-253 (Bairstow), 5-287 (Stokes), 6-300 (Buttler), 7-321 (Ali), 8-429 (Rashid), 9-455 (Broad), 10-477 (Ball)

Bowling: Yadav 21-3-73-2, Sharma 21-6-42-2, Jadeja 45-9-106-3, Ashwin 44-3-151-1, Mishra 25.2-5-87-1, Nair 1-0-4-0

India 1st innings

L. Rahul not out 30

P. Patel not out 28

Extras (lb 2) 2

Total (0 wicket; 20 overs) 60

Bowling: Broad 5-2-6-0, Ball 3-0-9-0, Ali 7-1-18-0, Stokes 2-0-12-0, Rashid 2-0-13-0, Dawson 1-1-0-0

To bat: M. Vijay, C. Pujara, V. Kohli, K. Nair, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, A. Mishra, I. Sharma, U. Yadav

Toss: England

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Simon Fry (AUS)

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

