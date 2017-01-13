Curtains for Ganguly as cricket administrator, for now

Dubai: It’s curtains for Sourav Ganguly’s chances of becoming a top cricket administrator. The Justice R.M. Lodha committee clarification on their recommendations, especially regarding the cooling off period of three years for administrators who have held power in their state association, have dashed his chances of becoming the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Not only that, he will now have to also step down as the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president.

Ganguly will complete his term as office-bearer in the state unit in July this year. He had started off as the state’s joint secretary in 2014 and then became the president following the demise of Jagmohan Dalmiya. The Lodha committee has made it clear that it is compulsory for any president or secretary of a state association, who has completed three years, to adhere to the cooling off period of three years before resuming any power in the association.

Even if Ganguly becomes the BCCI president, he will have to step down in July.

Sources close to Ganguly revealed that the former Indian captain is terribly disappointed by the Lodha committee decision. Ganguly squashed news that he had already resigned from the president’s post but said he hasn’t decided what could be done now.

It now seems that the future of Ganguly will be in the media as a columnist and commentator.

Incidentally, it has now become very clear that all administrators who ruled the BCCI for many years will no longer be part of the board. The Lodha panel also clarified that all office-bearers be made ineligible following the Supreme Court order on January 2 and cannot represent the national body in International Cricket Council meetings. Hence next month’s ICC meetings in Dubai cannot be attended by the deposed BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke.

Though Lodha panel recommendation on the cooling period may remove officials who held power for years, they may not be able to wipe away rule by proxy — especially with some state associations willing to back the sons of their deposed cricket chiefs. Amit Shah, who is the president of the Gujarat Cricket Association, is planning to place his son Jay Shah at the helm. Ousted former Indian Premier League chief commissioner Lalit Modi’s twenty-two-year-old son Ruchir Modi is all set to contest for the post of the president of Rajasthan Cricket Association.

Following all top officials losing power, it seems even the Indian Premier League administration may also undergo huge changes. The BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has named Hemang Amin in charge of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It seems the auctions of the IPL will now be held under Amin’s direction.

The Lodha committee has also clarified that the selection committee has to be only a three-member panel and should be former Test players. This will result in the two selectors — Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda who have not played Tests — being ineligible. Now the selection of the Rest of India team for the Irani Cup will be conducted by M.S.K. Prasad, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi who have all played Test cricket.