Clinical Indian colts lift Under-19 Asia Cup

Colombo: India dished out a clinical performance to beat hosts Sri Lanka by 34 runs and lift the Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup title here on Friday.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, India Under-19s first posted a competitive 273 for eight in their 50 overs and then rode on its spinners fine bowling effort to bowl out Sri Lanka Under-19 to 239 in 48.4 overs at the R Premadasa Stadium.

The first five batsmen, especially Himanshu Rana (71 off 79 and one-down Shubman Gill (70 off 92), were instrumental in laying the foundation for India’s total, which in the end turned out to be too much for the islanders to overwhelm.

After opener Prithvi Shaw’s (39) dismissal at the team score of 67, Rana and Gill added 88 runs for the second wicket to take India’s innings forward.

Later, skipper Abhishek Sharma (29), middle-order batsman Salman Khan (26) and tailender Kamlesh Nagarkoti (23) too played useful hand to help India’s cause.

For Sri Lanka Under-19s, pacer Nipun Ransika (3/50) and left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama (3/53) shared six wickets between them. Chasing 274 runs for win, Sri Lanka Under-19s lost opener Vishva Chathuranga (13) early before Reven Kelly (62) and Hasitha Boyagoda (37) stabilised their chase with a 78-run second wicket stand.

Skipper Kamindu Mendis (53) also made half-century for the Lankans in the losing cause. The hosts at one stage were in control of the chase at 196 for four in 37.4 overs before they lost wickets at a heap to lose hold of the match.

The Lankans lost the plot in the last 10 overs as their last six batsmen could contribute just 43 runs. Skipper Abhishek (4/37) produced a fine display of slow left-arm orthodox bowling and was assisted ably by leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, who returned with impressive figures of three for 22 from his quota of 10 overs to dismantle the Lankans.

Brief Scores: India Under-19s 273 for eight in 50 overs (Himanshu Rana 71, Shubman Gill 70; Nipun Ransika 3/50, Praveen Jayawickrama 3/53)

vs Sri Lanka Under-19s 239 all out in 48.4 overs (Reven Kelly 62, Kamindu Mendis 53; Abhishek Sharma 4/37, Rahul Chahar 3/22).