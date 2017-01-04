Mobile
Brilliant Bumrah guides Gujarat to final

Mumbai need 246 runs to pip Tamil Nadu in semi-final

Image Credit: PTI
Gujarat cricket team celebrates after winning the Ranji Trophy semi-final match against Jharkhand at VCA stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday.
Gulf News
 

Rajkot: Jharkhand’s dreams of reaching their maiden Ranji Trophy final were on Wednesday dashed by India seamer Jasprit Bumrah’s devastating spell, who guided his Gujarat side to their second final in 66 years, beating the first-timers by 123 runs here. They will take on the winners of the second semi-final between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu.

Gujarat’s only other final came in 1950-51, when they lost to Holkar, in the tournament’s 83-year history.

Bumrah, who was recently named by Cricket Australia (CA) in their One Day International (ODI) Team of the Year, returned with figures of 6/29 to bundle Jharkhand out for a paltry 111 in their second innings at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground here.

Bumrah was well-assisted by India discard Rudra Pratap Singh, who took 3/25, while Hardik Patel picked 1/46 to clinically finish the match within four days.

Chasing a modest 234, Jharkhand were off to a disastrous start, losing their openers Pratyush Singh (0) and Sumit Kumar (0) with just six runs on the board.

Thereafter, Jharkhand kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, only young Kaushal Singh (24) offering some resistance. But that was not enough as Bumrah and Co. kept on exerting the pressure on the side.

Defending champions Mumbai need 246 runs to win after Tamil Nadu declared their second innings at 356-6 on the penultimate day of their Ranji Trophy semi-final at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here.

Chasing 251 runs to win, Mumbai reached five for no loss as openers Prithvi Shaw (2) and Praful Waghela (3) were at the crease when umpires called it a day.

Earlier, after bowling out Mumbai for 411, Tamil Nadu’s openers Ganga Sridhar Raju (28) and Abhinav Mukund (122) gave a steady start in the second innings as both batsmen forged a 64-run partnership before Raju was sent back to the pavilion by Balwinder Sandhu in the 21st over.

The fall of Raju’s wicket brought in Baba Indrajith (138), who along with Mukund shared a 185-run partnership for the second wicket to give their team a big boost.

Just when both players seemed good in the middle, Mukund was dismissed in the 64th over by Akshay Girap, with the scoreboard reading 249-2. His 186-ball knock was laced with 11 boundaries.

Middle-order batsmen Dinesh Karthik (24) and Vijay Shankar (24) also contributed to the score before skipper Mukund decided to declared the innings.

 

Brief scores

Gujarat 390 and 252 (Manpreet Juneja 81, Chirag Gandhi 51, Shahbaz Nadeem 5/69) beat Jharkhand 408 and 111 (Kaushal Singh 24, Ishan Singh 19, Jasprit Bumrah 6/29, Rudra Pratap Singh 3/25)

Tamil Nadu first innings 305 and 356 (Abhinav Mukund 122, Baba Indrajit 138; Sandhu 2-67) vs Mumbai first innings 411 and 5/0 (Praful Waghela not out 3) on Day 4.

