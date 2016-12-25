Bowlers give Mumbai upper hand against Hyderabad

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Bowlers give Mumbai upper hand against Hyderabad

Abhishek Nayar leads the charge with four-wicket haul

Gulf News
 

Raipur: A superb bowling performance coupled with a decent effort with the bat gave Mumbai the upper hand on the third day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Hyderabad here on Sunday.

Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 167/3, Hyderabad could add only 113 runs to their total before being all out.

Opener Tanmay Agarwal was the highest scorer among the Hyderabad batsmen with a patient 82.

Medium-pacer Abhishek Nayar led the Mumbai charge with figures of 4/60. Left-arm spinner Vijay Gohil helped clear up the tail-enders for figures of 3/59. Pacer Shardul Thakur, who was recently called up to the Indian squad, returned 2/45.

That meant Mumbai, who were all out for 294 in their first stint, had a first innings lead of 14 runs.

That lead had swelled to 116 runs by the close of play as the defending champions were 102/3 in their second innings with opener Praful Waghela and Aditya Tare in the middle.

Waghela was unbeaten on a patient 27 which had come off 88 balls.

Tare was in a more belligerent mood, hitting eight boundaries on his way to a 47-ball 39.

The duo produced an unbroken 50-run partnership after Mumbai had lost their first three wickets cheaply.

Earlier in the day, overnight batmen Tanmay Agarwal and Bavanaka Sandeep could add only 24 runs to Hyderabad’s total before the latter was caught behind off Nayar’s bowling.

The duo had added 56 runs between them to help bring Hyderabad close to the 200-run mark. Agarwal also fell after another nine overs — which yielded just six runs — 18 runs short of a century.

His patient, 284-ball stint in the middle included just nine hits to the fence. Kolla Sumanth and Mehdi Hassan then added 58 runs between them before Gohil removed Hassan and Akash Bhandari in the space of just five balls to swing the momentum back in Mumbai’s favour.

 

Brief scores

Hyderabad (First Innings): 280 (Tanmay Agarwal 82, Subramaniam Badrinath 56; Abhishek Nayar 4/60, Vijay Gohil 3/59) vs Mumbai 294 & 102/3 (Aditya Tare 39 batting, Praful Waghela 27 batting; Mohammed Siraj 2/36)

Haryana 258 all out and 146-2 (Shubham Rohilla 43, Nitin Saini 41; Samar Quadri 2-48) vs Jharkhand first innings 345 (Virat Singh 107, Ishank Jaggi 77; Harshal Patel 4-46, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-85).

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia
 

Brief scores

Read More

Also In India

Brathwaite T20 heroics light up master batsmen

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees