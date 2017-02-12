Ashwin adds another feather to his cap

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ashwin adds another feather to his cap

Indian off-spinner becomes the fastest bowler to reach 250-wicket milestone

Image Credit: AP
Ravichandran Ashwin
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Ravichandran Ashwin once again proved his critics wrong by becoming the fastest bowler to claim 250 wickets in Tests.

The Indian off-spinner, who needed two wickets to reach the milestone going in to the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, dismissed skipper and century-maker Mushfiqur Rahim in the first session on Sunday to surpass Australian legend Dennis Lillee, who had reached the 250-wicket mark in 48 matches. Ashwin had also got the scalp of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan on Saturday and two more wickets in Bangladesh second innings to take his tally to 252 wickets.

“It was a delight to bowl in the second innings. I was a little rusty in the first innings, got into a better rhythm in the second innings straightaway, bowling with the new ball,” Ashwin said after the end of the fourth day’s play on Sunday.

“Good to have the [250] record out of the way,” he said. “Today was one of those days when I started enjoying my spell right from the start. It’s going to be an interesting day tomorrow [Monday]. The wicket is not giving too much help for the spinners, we have to be very very patient in the morning session,” Ashwin added after becoming only the second spinner after Sri Lankan magician and off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in the elite list of top 10 fastest bowlers to claim 250 wickets.

Starting his career as a Twenty20 specialist, the professional engineer has been an architect of his own destiny since his arrival into the Indian team and has come a long way in all formats of the game.

Ashwin has been playing the lead spinner’s role over the years and has enjoyed immense confidence of his captains, current skipper Virat Kohli and his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni and on many an occasion, even started bowling with the new ball.

The off-spinner has been constantly innovating on his technique and has brought plenty of variety to his armoury — adding a leg-spin and a carom ball — to keep the batsmen guessing. However, he has kept the doosra at arm’s length, which he felt cannot be bowled without bending the elbow and the rules.

Sridharan Sriram, former India all-rounder and currently spin consultant of the Australian team who are in the city on a conditioning camp for the Indian tour, heaped praise on his Tamil Nadu statemate for reaching the milestone.

“Over the years Ashwin has gained immense control over the length of his deliveries. His adaptability to various formats and against various batsmen have been the key factors for his success,” said the left-handed batsman, who must have been tasked with analysing the likes of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the Australian team embark on a tough series against Kohli & Co, which begins in Pune on February 23.

While Ashwin has crossed yet another milestone, the lanky spinner will not be sitting on his laurels and will be eager to set the record straight in away conditions as well.

— With inputs from agencies

More from India

tags from this story

Ravichandran Ashwin
follow this tag on MGNRavichandran Ashwin
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGNVirat Kohli
Muttiah Muralitharan
follow this tag on MGNMuttiah Muralitharan
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh
Ravindra Jadeja
follow this tag on MGNRavindra Jadeja

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketIndia

tags

Ravichandran Ashwin
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGN
Muttiah Muralitharan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Bring on the Aussies, Kohli says after win

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 13, 2017


Luca Aerni of Switzerland won the combined event at world ski championships after being 30th fastest in downhill. Reuters

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone