Ashwin adds another feather to his cap

Ravichandran Ashwin

Dubai: Ravichandran Ashwin once again proved his critics wrong by becoming the fastest bowler to claim 250 wickets in Tests.

The Indian off-spinner, who needed two wickets to reach the milestone going in to the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, dismissed skipper and century-maker Mushfiqur Rahim in the first session on Sunday to surpass Australian legend Dennis Lillee, who had reached the 250-wicket mark in 48 matches. Ashwin had also got the scalp of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan on Saturday and two more wickets in Bangladesh second innings to take his tally to 252 wickets.

“It was a delight to bowl in the second innings. I was a little rusty in the first innings, got into a better rhythm in the second innings straightaway, bowling with the new ball,” Ashwin said after the end of the fourth day’s play on Sunday.

“Good to have the [250] record out of the way,” he said. “Today was one of those days when I started enjoying my spell right from the start. It’s going to be an interesting day tomorrow [Monday]. The wicket is not giving too much help for the spinners, we have to be very very patient in the morning session,” Ashwin added after becoming only the second spinner after Sri Lankan magician and off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in the elite list of top 10 fastest bowlers to claim 250 wickets.

Starting his career as a Twenty20 specialist, the professional engineer has been an architect of his own destiny since his arrival into the Indian team and has come a long way in all formats of the game.

Ashwin has been playing the lead spinner’s role over the years and has enjoyed immense confidence of his captains, current skipper Virat Kohli and his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni and on many an occasion, even started bowling with the new ball.

The off-spinner has been constantly innovating on his technique and has brought plenty of variety to his armoury — adding a leg-spin and a carom ball — to keep the batsmen guessing. However, he has kept the doosra at arm’s length, which he felt cannot be bowled without bending the elbow and the rules.

Sridharan Sriram, former India all-rounder and currently spin consultant of the Australian team who are in the city on a conditioning camp for the Indian tour, heaped praise on his Tamil Nadu statemate for reaching the milestone.

“Over the years Ashwin has gained immense control over the length of his deliveries. His adaptability to various formats and against various batsmen have been the key factors for his success,” said the left-handed batsman, who must have been tasked with analysing the likes of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the Australian team embark on a tough series against Kohli & Co, which begins in Pune on February 23.

While Ashwin has crossed yet another milestone, the lanky spinner will not be sitting on his laurels and will be eager to set the record straight in away conditions as well.

— With inputs from agencies