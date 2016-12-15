Apologise or go to jail, BCCI supremo told

Dubai: Anurag Thakur, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and secretary Ajay Shirke are set to be punished by the Supreme Court on charges of “contempt and perjury,” unless they apologise to escape prosecution when the verdict is due on January 3.

The special bench, headed by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur has levelled serious charges of lying to the court under oath against Thakur. Shirke’s name also came up for contempt of court as the court holds him responsible for being part of the process to stall reform measures recommended by the Lodha Committee.

The Lodha Committee, headed by former Chief Justice R.M. Lodha was set up in January, 2015 by the Supreme Court after a betting scandal in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to suggest changes in the way the BCCI is run.

The charges against Thakur is that he had misled the court about the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) stand on the reform measures recommended by the Lodha Committee. If the court finds him guilty, Thakur might be jailed.

The Lodha panel’s lawyer alleged that Thakur had ‘lied’ about asking the ICC for a letter saying having a nominee of the Comptroller and Auditor General on its apex council would amount to government intervention. Kapil Sibal, appearing for the BCCI, said Thakur was ready to apologise.

Shirke was appointed the secretary at the Annual General Meeting in September under debatable circumstances after the court-appointed Lodha panel adjudged proceedings of the meeting null and void.

The Supreme Court has given BCCI one week to suggest names of potential administrators who can run the day-to-day affairs of the cricket board as BCCI has said that it has serious objection on the name of ex-home secretary G.K. Pillai for appointment as administrator of the Board. The judgement on the matter has been put off to January 3, a week before Justice Thakur is set to retire.

Lodha panel wants an observer to supersede BCCI officials, who have constantly refused to implement the Lodha reforms in total. The BCCI has resisted age and tenure caps for its officials, one-state-one vote policy and stopping ministers and government servants running cricket in India. In fact, BCCI, in its latest meeting on December 2, decided not to implement the Lodha recommendations in total and rather wait for the court’s final observation

The court-appointed observer will now oversee the lucrative media rights contract for the IPL from 2018 onwards. Incidentally, the Supreme Court had accepted most of the Lodha panel recommendations on July 18 and asked BCCI to implement the directives within four to six months. The BCCI’s defiance in implementing the recommendations even resulted in the bench freezing the BCCI’s accounts and release of funds only for routine businesses.