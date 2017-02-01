A strong Indian board good for cricket: Manohar

Shashank Manohar

Dubai: Shashank Manohar, the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman, wants to see a strong Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) based on solid governance foundations as it will be “good for cricket”.

Manohar, who is in Dubai for the three-day ICC meeting, commencing on February 2, said: “I have been following developments in regard to the BCCI and the decision of the Indian Supreme Court and will continue to do so over the following weeks. India is a vitally important member of the ICC and contrary to some reports, I believe a strong BCCI based on solid governance foundations is good for cricket.

“India is a nation that others look up to and it can play such an important role in the opportunity we have with other full members to grow the global game. The ICC will continue to work closely with the BCCI administration and provide any support necessary.

In a column in the new-look ICC website, Manohar stressed on the importance of strong governance, finance and cricketing structures. “My vision is to ensure the sport has strong governance, finance, corporate and cricketing structures that support all of our members and decisions are taken for the long-term benefit of the sport from the largest nation to the smallest.”

Manohar also said that many aspects regarding the betterment of the game will be discussed in the Dubai ICC meeting. “We have had a working group in place for the last twelve months and it has been carrying out a complete review of the 2014 resolutions and constitutional changes. The group will present their findings at the ICC Board meeting and I look forward to discussing them with my Board colleagues and considering the next steps.

“The ICC constitution, our governance and financial distributions will all be discussed as we navigate our way towards a better sport that enables all of our members to grow and flourish and for the ICC to grow the game in new markets.”

Manohar is hopeful of the success of two high profile ICC events this year. “This year, we have two global events being held in the UK; the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC Women’s World Cup, and both provide a platform for the sport we love to be showcased around the world to hundreds of millions of fans.

“Both events are looking like recordbreakers, with almost 90 per cent of tickets for the Champions Trophy sold or allocated and more than 8,000 tickets have already been sold to the Women’s World Cup final, which will be held at Lords. This shows the appetite for both the men’s and women’s games and it is our ambition at the ICC to continue to grow cricket around the world.”