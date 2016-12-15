Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Gavaskar column: Watch our banana skins in a dead rubber contest

England batsmen must consolidate from good starts

Gulf News
 

Dead rubber contests are the banana skins that the team that has won the series has to watch out for. How often have we seen a team that has dominated the series losing its grip and, with it, the game to give the series losers a win to put some balm on their wounds.

India will do well to watch out for this as they take on England in the final Test of the series. Under the fiercely ambitious Virat Kohli, any relaxation of intensity is unlikely to happen as he will want to win not just the game but every session of the match. There is also Ravichandran Ashwin, who will be playing in front of his home crowd and who would want to deliver something special for them.

The same goes for Murali Vijay, who got a classy century in Mumbai but was overshadowed by Kohli’s double ton. These Indian players have dominated the series like no other and they have had some top class support as well from the rest of the team.

For England, it’s a last chance to show they are not as bad as the scores suggest. Make no mistake — this is a fine England team but they have just not been allowed to get going with either bat or ball by the Indians.

They have played well below their potential. Alastair Cook, who looked in charge in the first Test when England got over 500 runs, has increasingly lost his grip and in Mumbai appeared clueless especially when the Kohli — Jayant Yadav partnership was going on.

Not that anyone else as skipper would have made much of a difference considering the way Yadav was matching his skipper stroke for stroke and hitting boundaries at will.

The England batsmen must carry on from the starts they are getting for that is the only way they will be able to put up a huge score. In Mumbai, they did get to 400 but it was at least 150 less than they should have got on that pitch. Chennai has had a cyclone, so may be a little cooler than otherwise. England’s bowlers will welcome that because the steamy conditions can take a heavy toll of the fittest of men.

The Chidambaram stadium pitch also has a lot more bounce than any other pitch in India, so the new ball bowlers should enjoy that too.

What the series has shown is that the toss has not been a factor as England have won three out of the four so far and yet ended up on the losing side. India have played the superior cricket and so have wrapped up the series.

Now if they can win this one, then they will put the icing on the cake.

— Professional Management Group

More from Cricket

tags from this story

Ravichandran Ashwin
follow this tag on MGNRavichandran Ashwin
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGNVirat Kohli

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricket

tags

Ravichandran Ashwin
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Cricket

Ashwin flies to Dubai with top ICC awards

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party