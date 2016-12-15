Gavaskar column: Watch our banana skins in a dead rubber contest

Dead rubber contests are the banana skins that the team that has won the series has to watch out for. How often have we seen a team that has dominated the series losing its grip and, with it, the game to give the series losers a win to put some balm on their wounds.

India will do well to watch out for this as they take on England in the final Test of the series. Under the fiercely ambitious Virat Kohli, any relaxation of intensity is unlikely to happen as he will want to win not just the game but every session of the match. There is also Ravichandran Ashwin, who will be playing in front of his home crowd and who would want to deliver something special for them.

The same goes for Murali Vijay, who got a classy century in Mumbai but was overshadowed by Kohli’s double ton. These Indian players have dominated the series like no other and they have had some top class support as well from the rest of the team.

For England, it’s a last chance to show they are not as bad as the scores suggest. Make no mistake — this is a fine England team but they have just not been allowed to get going with either bat or ball by the Indians.

They have played well below their potential. Alastair Cook, who looked in charge in the first Test when England got over 500 runs, has increasingly lost his grip and in Mumbai appeared clueless especially when the Kohli — Jayant Yadav partnership was going on.

Not that anyone else as skipper would have made much of a difference considering the way Yadav was matching his skipper stroke for stroke and hitting boundaries at will.

The England batsmen must carry on from the starts they are getting for that is the only way they will be able to put up a huge score. In Mumbai, they did get to 400 but it was at least 150 less than they should have got on that pitch. Chennai has had a cyclone, so may be a little cooler than otherwise. England’s bowlers will welcome that because the steamy conditions can take a heavy toll of the fittest of men.

The Chidambaram stadium pitch also has a lot more bounce than any other pitch in India, so the new ball bowlers should enjoy that too.

What the series has shown is that the toss has not been a factor as England have won three out of the four so far and yet ended up on the losing side. India have played the superior cricket and so have wrapped up the series.

Now if they can win this one, then they will put the icing on the cake.

— Professional Management Group