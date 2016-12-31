Mobile
Gavaskar column: Kiri’s brilliance stands out more with time

The Indian stumper, barring a series in 1976, was flawless season after season

Gulf News
 

As I write this on the birthday of my teammate Syed Mujtaba Hussain Kirmani, I get nostalgic about the many wonderful days spent with one of India’s finest cricketers and a person with a wonderful positivity and terrific sense of humour. ‘Kiri Miya,’ as he was fondly called by the rest of the team, started off as a batsman who could keep wickets but went on to become one of the best keepers that India has ever seen. Farokh Engineer was mainly instrumental in me being a slip fielder, thanks to his incessant jokes and stories which forced skipper Ajit Wadekar to move away from slip to where he could focus on bowling changes and field placements.

‘Kiri Miya’ was no less with his jokes and stories but it was his priceless observations about how the pitch was behaving or the bowler bowling or if the batsman was uncomfortable — that made standing next to him such a delightful experience. With his Karnataka teammate Gundappa Viswanath at first slip, the hours on the field would pass by swiftly even though the team may have been taking a hiding from the opposition batsmen.

‘Kiri’ was a fighter to the core with a never-say-die spirit that highlighted his entire career. As a batsman he was one of the few who could play the straight drive with a horizontal bat, but then the Karnataka batsmen do have the flair and flourish to play shots the others wouldn’t even dream of.

Those who saw Vishy bat would attest to that for he could play the best of bowlers with a stick of rhubarb as Geoffrey Boycott is apt to say. Some of the shots that we saw from K.L. Rahul and Karun Nair in the just-concluded Chennai Test match were testimony to the fact that when it comes to stroke play the Karnataka batsmen are a breed apart and may they continue to multiply and give enjoyment to cricket lovers for years to follow.

Seeing the trouble that Wriddhiman Saha and Parthiv Patel had in the current series when the ball turned and bounced made Kiri’s brilliance stand out even more. Remember he kept wickets to the quartet of spinners who brought different weapons to the ground. The pitches in the Seventies were conducive to spin and it was never easy but Kiri made it look ridiculously simple.

Chandra with his awkward bounce and vicious turn, Bishan Bedi with his guile and flight, ‘Prassy’ with his drift and spin and ‘Venkat’ with his relentless accuracy were bowlers who were never easy to keep wickets to but Kiri made hardly a mistake. The only ordinary series that I saw was in 1976 when he missed chances off Venkat’s bowling to dismiss Viv Richards.

Apart from that, he pretty much had flawless series season after season. Naturally, ‘Sir Raghavan’ as Venkat was known to teammates, wasn’t too happy but his bigheartedness never allowed him to stay upset with Kiri for long. The hallmark of great keepers is when they are not noticed and that’s why Kiri didn’t get always the kind of recognition that he deserves from the cricket lovers since his keeping was so good that he didn’t attract any notice. Here’s wishing ‘Kiri Miya’ a belated happy birthday since this will appear in print after the day and wish him and his family a life of eternal happiness.

— Professional Management Group

India
