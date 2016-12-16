Mobile
Ton-up Ali gives England opening day honours

Root unhappy with caught behind after a disciplined 88

Image Credit: PTI
Joe Root, left, and Moeen Ali helped England to a strong 284 for four at stumps on the first dayof the fifth Test match against India at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
Gulf News
 

Chennai: Moeen Ali struck a gritty century as he combined with Joe Root to put England on a strong footing on the opening day of the fifth and final Test against India in Chennai on Friday.

The tourists were 284 for four at stumps with Ali (120) and Ben Stokes (five) at the crease after they elected to bat first at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Ali mounted crucial partnerships with Root (88) and Jonny Bairstow (49) to revive the England innings after the visitors lost their openers in the first hour of play.

Ali’s 146-run third-wicket stand with Root remained the highlight of the innings even as a persistent Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets for India.

Ali, who recorded his second century of the series, piloted the innings after the fall of Root.

In-form Root, who completed his fourth half-century of the series post lunch, steadied the ship after the fall of Keaton Jennings (1) and skipper Alastair Cook (10).

Root started off patiently but soon took the attack to the opposition camp as he smashed 10 boundaries before being caught behind off Jadeja.

The Englishman was given not out by the on-field umpire but India successfully reviewed the decision after a disturbance in the snicko suggested the ball had grazed the bat before going into the keeper’s glove.

Root, who missed out on what would have been his second ton of the series, did not seem happy with the call as he dejectedly walked back to the pavilion.

Root had on Thursday practised on a road, within the confines of the stadium, since the practice nets weren’t available owing to a cyclone that tore through the city on Monday.

“My feet were all over the place in Mumbai against the seamers so I just wanted to iron some things out. It was the firmest surface we could find, and I managed to sort a few things out, going into this game with peace of mind,” said Root, after the day’s play.

“I was convinced I didn’t hit it, but technology suggested otherwise. It was frustrating because I was convinced there was nothing. Even the keeper was not interested. But Virat Kohli went for it and it worked out,” said Root.

Ali showed grit during his controlled knock as he carried on the good work with Bairstow, who fell one run short of his half-century.

The left-right batting combine of Ali-Root and then Ali-Bairstow thwarted the Indian bowling attack which had looked dangerous in the morning session.

Ishant Sharma, back in action after an illness, struck first for the hosts on a moisture-laden pitch.

The lanky fast bowler got Jennings, who impressed on his debut with a century at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, caught behind for one.

England’s all-time leading run-scorer Cook got past the 11,000-run mark on the first ball of the match, but he quickly fell to Jadeja.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja claimed the England captain’s scalp for the fifth time in the series after the left-handed opener was caught at slip by his opposite number Virat Kohli.

Ali then took centre-stage. He added 86 runs for the fourth wicket with Jonny Bairstow (49) as England went past the 200-mark in the 65th over.

In the final session, he survived another review, for lbw again but off Amit Mishra (0-52) this time, and the umpire’s decision stayed in the batsman’s favour.

“The way Moeen played through the day was quite excellent. He showed maturity when starting the innings in a tough situation. He has done it through the year with the added responsibility of batting higher up the order. Hopefully he can kick on and bat deep tomorrow, and help us get 500 runs so we can put India under pressure,” said Root.

The Indian players wore black arm bands as a mark of respect for the popular Tamil Nadu state chief minister Jayalalithaa Jayaram, who passed away last week.

 

Scorecard

England (1st innings)

A. Cook c Kohli b Jadeja 10

K. Jennings c Patel b Sharma 1

J. Root c Patel b Jadeja 88

M. Ali not out 120

J. Bairstow c Rahul b Jadeja 49

B. Stokes not out 5

Extras (b4, lb1, w1, penalty 5) 11

Total (4 wickets, 90 overs) 284

Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Jennings), 2-21 (Cook), 3-167 (Root), 4-253 (Bairstow)

Bowling: Yadav 12-1-44-0, Sharma 12-5-25-1, Jadeja 28-3-73-3, Ashwin 24-1-76-0, Mishra 13-1-52-1, Nair 1-0-4-0

To bat: J. Buttler, L. Dawson, A. Rashid, S. Broad, J. Ball

India: V. Kohli (capt), M. Vijay, K. Nair, C. Pujara, L, Rahul, P. Patel, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, A. Mishra, U. Yadav, I. Sharma

Toss: England

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Simon Fry (AUS)

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Scorecard

Cook named as captain of ICC team of year

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

