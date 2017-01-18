Root: I could do captaincy but I hope Cook stays in charge

England’s Joe Root bats during the first one-day international cricket match against India at the Maharashtra cricket association stadium in Pune, India on Sunday.

Pune: When he looks back, Joe Root will surely come to regard the early part of 2017 as one of the most turbulent periods of his life. Early in the morning, the Saturday before last, Root’s fiancee, Carrie Cotterell, gave birth to a son called Alfred William. Four days later, although it broke his heart to do it, Root left the family home in Sheffield to go to work. He boarded a plane to Mumbai to play cricket for England for three weeks. “It wasn’t a nice morning having to leave them both behind,” he admits. “But in a way, it gives you something nice to look forward to at the end of the tour.”

Overhanging all of this, in an unspoken sort of way, is the likelihood that Root is about to become the captain of the England Test team at some stage in the next few months. With Alastair Cook on the verge of stepping down after a disastrous Test series in India before Christmas, Root is the clear choice to replace him, and thus he is essentially the captain-elect. We know this. He knows this. Even Root’s profile on the Yorkshire website knows this. And even if he has to affect a glorious indifference to the whole affair, Root is quietly confident that he is ready to lead. “I would like to think so,” he says. “A lot of people say you don’t know until you are in that position and in the field. I’ve got a lot of experience behind me now in Test cricket, and I feel that I would have something to offer. But hopefully it won’t come to that. Cooky’s a great leader. We’ll see what happens.”

Cook met Andrew Strauss, the director of England cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board, last week, but a final decision is not expected until after the current white-ball tour of India, which finishes on February 1. Root himself claims to remain in the dark. “I’ve not spoken to anyone about it,” he insists. “To be honest, the only stuff I know is what you guys have written. “I’ve spoken to Cooky a couple of times, but it’s always been about how’s the baby doing, how are things going, do you need any help. As far as the captaincy is concerned, I’m clueless.” Root certainly seems like a man ready for some extra responsibility. Alfred is his first child, and there are hearty congratulations offered and gratefully received as he takes his seat in a Pune hotel suite. Although being away from home is a wrench, he says, things could certainly be worse.

“We’re very lucky in this day and age to have FaceTime and to be able to contact home quite frequently,” he says. “The best thing is that I’ve not let that affect the way I go about my cricket.” That much was evident on Sunday. Any thoughts of distraction or homesickness were safely returned to their cot, as Root’s assured 78 in the first one-day international helped England to 350, their highest total against India. But what happened next took everyone by surprise. From 63 for four, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav struck India to a famous three-wicket victory. Kohli’s brilliant 122 was just the latest in a series of brutal punishments he has meted out to England over the past few months, in whites and in colours. Can he be stopped? England initially tried getting him caught at third man, and then eventually resorted to simply giving him singles.

“In hindsight, if we could have slightly more individual plans to him then that could be a way to go,” Root says. “When he gets in, sometimes you have to try and put him under pressure in different ways, whether it is starving him of the strike or upsetting his rhythm. “A lot of it is down to confidence and being calm. That’s something we can learn from in our batting and bowling. I’d love to sit and chat to him, but I’ve not had that opportunity yet.” That will not come in this year’s Indian Premier League, however. Root will not be submitting himself for this year’s auction. Daddy issues. “It’s a shame, because this is a really good window,” he says. “But having had a little baby, it’s a great opportunity to enjoy watching him grow up a little bit.”

Few of us will ever know the feeling of leaving our newborn baby after just four days and flying to the other side of the world. But if you are going to do it, then you might as well do it with your best mates. “I am lucky to have other players in the squad who have been through it before,” Root says. “Stokesy has been talking me through the gruesome details of nappy changing.” It is, indeed, a world of discoveries and revelations, in which you are never quite sure how you will cope until it happens. Rather like being England captain, in fact. Root takes the mischievous question in his stride. “It’s one of those things you have to learn on the job,” he says. “You don’t know what to do until you just sort of go with it. And see how it goes.”