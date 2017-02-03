Pietersen pulls out of IPL auction

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pietersen pulls out of IPL auction

Former England skipper charged with code of conduct breach in Big Bash League and fined

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen ruled himself out Friday of the lucrative Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament, saying he needed a breather after a packed schedule in recent months.

Pietersen, 36, played for the Rising Pune Supergiants franchise in the 2016 edition but could only manage four games before missing the rest of the competition with a calf injury.

“FYI — I won’t be going into the IPL auction. My winter has been too busy with all my travel & I don’t want to spend April/May away too!,” Pietersen announced on Twitter.

The explosive batsman plied his trade in South Africa’s domestic T20 competition last year before playing a big part in taking Melbourne Stars to the semi-finals of Australia’s Big Bash League.

He also played for the Quetta Gladiators in the inaugural season of the Pakistan Super League in 2016 and is set to be part of the team once again for the upcoming tournament in February-March.

The tenth edition of the IPL is scheduled to begin in the first week of April and the auctions should take place at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Pietersen has been charged with a code of conduct breach in Australia’s Twenty20 Big Bash League and fined, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

He was reported for breaching CA’s code of conduct in making a comment detrimental to the interests of cricket while playing for Melbourne Stars against the Perth Scorchers in a BBL semi-final in Perth on January 24.

The offence occurred during the Scorchers’ innings, when batsman Sam Whiteman was given not out following an appeal for caught behind by the Stars, and Pietersen commented on the umpire’s decision while wearing a microphone on-field.

Pietersen was heard to say during the television coverage when Whiteman appeared to edge a ball from paceman Scott Boland: “He says it could have been glove or pad, and I said: ‘well, he’s got big gloves and big pads to reach that’ — massive nick.”

After the match, Whiteman admitted he had hit the ball, while the match umpire Shawn Craig also conceded he had made an error.

Under the code procedure, match referee David Talalla considered the umpires’ report and the proposed sanction was a Aus$5,000 (Dh14,037) fine.

Pietersen accepted the charge but elected to dispute the sanction. The match referee set a hearing for Thursday and announced the decision was upheld Friday.

Pietersen now has 48 hours to decide whether to appeal and have the matter heard by a CA code of conduct commissioner.

More from England

tags from this story

Kevin Pietersen
follow this tag on MGNKevin Pietersen
IPL
follow this tag on MGNIPL
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketEngland

tags

Kevin Pietersen
follow this tag on MGN
IPL
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN

Also In England

Yuvraj Singh lures Stokes into IPL

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 2, 2017


Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final first leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs FC Barcelona at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa