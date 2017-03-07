Mobile
Pietersen back with Surrey for T20 stint

Former England batsman prefers to play at home than CPL

Gulf News
 

London: Kevin Pietersen is to make a shock return to County cricket with Surrey after opting to play for the London-based side in English County cricket’s Twenty20 Blast rather than the Caribbean Premier League.

Former England batsman Pietersen, 36, last played for Surrey — his third English county — in 2015.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to be joining Surrey again,” said Pietersen, who had been due to play in the CPL for St Lucia, on Tuesday, in a club statement.

“I’ve missed playing here at home and it’s going to be a special feeling walking out at The Oval again.

“We’ve got some seriously talented guys in our team and I’m very confident we can achieve something really special this season.

“I’ve had some great times at this club and ground over the years; it’s a special place with top people, and I’m looking forward to once again being part of it.”

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart, like Pietersen a former England captain, added: “Re-signing KP is a massive boost to the club and the NatWest T20 Blast competition. To have a player of his undoubted calibre available to us will add strength and experience to our squad and I’m sure all our fans will enjoy seeing him back playing in England again.

“His work ethic and appetite for success are infectious and our squad have always enjoyed having him around the dressing room and performing out in the middle.”

